Dancer Kamo Mphela slams pregnancy rumours: ‘I just became thick’

Kamo has been touring Africa showcasing her talent and has already made stops in Namibia, Kenya and is seemingly now in Ghana.

The amapiano wave has granted Kamo, Focalistic and the Major League Ds the opportunity to travel the world performing for thousands of people.

Speaking of her affiliation with the South African amapiano stars who have gone international, Kamo said she wished they were all still working together.

“Major League is really great at growing brands. I think you guys have seen through Foca’ (Focalistic) myself and Vinny. I really wish we were still all together because now we’re all popping. It would be like a dream team. Maybe they were just in my life to elevate me and now I have to move independently,” she said in an interview with Banques and Venom on YFM.