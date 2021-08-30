'Drake lives rent free in his head' — Internet reacts to Kanye's 'Kill Drake' song
The international hip hop community was left in shambles this week after many believe Kanye West finally hit back at Drake in their supposed long-term feud.
With the controversy over Kanye's album Donda stirring the pot online, it's no wonder fans shook after many speculated that one of the 26 songs on his new album made reference to fellow rap mogul Drake.
In the song Ok Ok, the star supposedly put Drake on blast after their alleged beef.
“Heal the wound and then you stab me in my back again.
“You the type to play the joke and try to hide your hand, not the type to come about and try to play your friend.
“You the type to cut the grass and snake your bestest man,” read some of the lines from his verses.
https://kanyewest.lnk.to/DONDA
Many users thought that Kanye was referring to Drake as their quite complicated beef had made headlines over the past years as the two go head to head for the top of the rap game.
Some felt that Drake and Kanye's feud clearly doesn't have an end in sight following the release of the song and Kanye purposefully releasing his music this early as Drake will allegedly be releasing his new album Certified Lover Boy later on this week, as hinted in an ESPN promo.
Both Drake and Kanye fans went head to head on the TL over the song, with many sharing their thoughts on the ongoing beef and whether Kanye was really coming from Drake.
Check them out:
Drake and Kanye battling it out on the streams next week like— DONDA Dropped Yesterday (@didjesusdrop) August 29, 2021
pic.twitter.com/vUIO6LYgIs
so kanye heard drake was dropping on friday so he released Donda now .. pic.twitter.com/Gy8whhACdC— zeus ⚡️ (@kingcvm__) August 29, 2021
Drake waking up his ghost writer to put one more Kanye West diss on Certified Lover Boy after finding out that Donda dropped earlier than expected pic.twitter.com/cRGVKG9ZSl— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) August 29, 2021
drake/ye stans finding out you can like both kanye and drakes music #DONDA pic.twitter.com/hfLpEs2jxB— one of one (@YouKnowOnlyYou) August 29, 2021
How I’m gonna be listening to both drake and ye’s album cause I’m not in 4th grade pic.twitter.com/oSIqZ2u2SF— Faze Kizzy (@Kizzy_Sama) August 29, 2021