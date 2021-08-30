TshisaLIVE

'Drake lives rent free in his head' — Internet reacts to Kanye's 'Kill Drake' song

30 August 2021 - 12:00
Fans were shook over one of Kanye West's latest drops on his album 'Donda'; supposedly taking aim at the Canadian rapper.
Fans were shook over one of Kanye West's latest drops on his album 'Donda'; supposedly taking aim at the Canadian rapper.
Image: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images x Reuters/Randall Hill

The international hip hop community was left in shambles this week after many believe Kanye West finally hit back at Drake in their supposed long-term feud.

With the controversy over Kanye's album Donda stirring the pot online, it's no wonder fans shook after many speculated that one of the 26 songs on his new album made reference to fellow rap mogul Drake.

In the song Ok Ok, the star supposedly put Drake on blast after their alleged beef. 

“Heal the wound and then you stab me in my back again.

“You the type to play the joke and try to hide your hand, not the type to come about and try to play your friend. 

“You the type to cut the grass and snake your bestest man,” read some of the lines from his verses.

https://kanyewest.lnk.to/DONDA

Many users thought that Kanye was referring to Drake as their quite complicated beef had made headlines over the past years as the two go head to head for the top of the rap game.

Some felt that Drake and Kanye's feud clearly doesn't have an end in sight following the release of the song and Kanye purposefully releasing his music this early as Drake will allegedly be releasing his new album Certified Lover Boy later on this week, as hinted in an ESPN promo

Both Drake and Kanye fans went head to head on the TL over the song, with many sharing their thoughts on the ongoing beef and whether Kanye was really coming from Drake.

Check them out:

