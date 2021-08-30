Smash Afrika gushes over having Rami Chuene as a hands-on grandmother

Smash Africa is grateful to have actress Rami Chuene as his mother-in-law, and says she's played a pivotal role in his daughter's life since her arrival on July 1.

Smash Afrika and his wife Kefiloe took to Instagram on Sunday to make their baby girl Kaya Masa's social media debut.

Kefiloe's mother and proud grandmother Rami Chuene was also overjoyed to share the news with her followers as she posted a picture of them together.

Smash revealed she was on set for a shoot in Durban when her granddaughter was born and had to be isolated before meeting the baby.

“She saw baby Kaya through the window and then again when she was done with isolation. She's been such an awesome mother to us, an awesome grandmother to Kaya. They sleep together, they wake up together, she performs for her. It's so beautiful seeing the role she's playing in our lives,” he told TshisaLIVE.