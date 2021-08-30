SNAPS | Inside Ntando Duma’s dreamy 26th birthday celebration

Media personality Ntando Duma celebrated her 26th birthday in style at a dreamy venue with her closest friends and family.

Ntando looked flawless in a floor-length princess gown by DejaVu (DV) Designs. Her four-year-old daughter Sbahle wore a matching dress and looked super cute.

In one of her Instagram videos, Ntando thanked her tribe in a brief speech, saying she's grateful for their presence in her life and hoped they stay in each other's lives and continue to love and support one another.

The actress later changed into a see-through rose gold dress for the evening part of a party that lasted well into the night with great music and great company.

Guests included Lasizwe, Ayanda MVP, Robot Boi and actor Naak Musiq, who performed for the small crowd.

Here is a look at some of the pictures from her celebration: