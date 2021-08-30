TshisaLIVE

Somizi's fans 'not OK' after first 'Idols SA' episode without him

30 August 2021 - 14:00
Fans miss that Somgaga spice that they have come to expect from 'Idols SA'.
Fans miss that Somgaga spice that they have come to expect from 'Idols SA'.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Lovers of Idols SA and fans of Somizi Mhlongo took to the internet saddened last night, with many saying that they miss seeing Somizi's judging skills after the star was asked to take a break from the show after abuse allegations. 

After the first episode aired without Somizi on Sunday, his fans took to social media to share how they had a hard time watching the show without their fave media personality. 

Mzansi Magic confirmed in a statement earlier this month that Somizi's role on Idols SA had been put on ice.     

“M-Net and Mr Somizi Mhlongo met to discuss his role on Idols SA in light of the allegations made against him. We have reached a mutual agreement that Mr Mhlongo will take some time off to deal with his personal circumstances until this matter has been resolved,” read the statement sent to TshisaLIVE.

“Viewers will still see Mr Mhlongo on their screens until August 22 2021 as the audition shows for Idols SA were pre-recorded.”.

M-Net asks Somizi to take ‘time off’ ‘Idols SA’ amid abuse allegations

M-Net has issued a statement saying media personality Somizi Mhlongo’s role on 'Idols SA' has been put on ice as he deals with abuse allegations made ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Lady Du was the first guest judge warming up Somizi's chat on the Idols SA judging panel.

And even though many tweeps were excited about the guest judge, Somizi's fans weren't too happy with the judges' panel.

Somizi's fans flooded the TL with tweets about how the show was missing Somgaga and all his spice.

Check out the reactions from fans:

Somizi’s world came tumbling down after Sunday World reported Mohale had claimed to have been abused by Somizi, recalling alleged violent scenes that apparently happened before and after their wedding day and throughout their marriage.

After the article, Somizi released a statement defending himself.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would one day have to defend my honour as a result of someone I have loved so deeply and so genuinely deliberately harming a reputation I’ve worked so hard to build. 

“Our relationship has had its ups and downs but I have never been physically or knowingly emotionally abusive towards my estranged husband. I vehemently deny the allegations of criminal acts towards him and would like to clear my name of that defamation.”

Read the full statement below:

MORE

Lady Du announced as the first guest judge to take Somizi's 'Idols SA' chair

Lady Du will be warming up "Somizi's chair" on #IdolsSA judging panel tonight!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Mohale breaks his silence: 'I'll tell my story when I am ready'

Mohale Motaung confirms he's getting a divorce from Somizi and maintains that he was allegedly abused by his estranged husband.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | MacG refutes claims that Somizi made him feel uncomfortable

“No man, I didn’t feel preyed on. I know he was just joking,” MacG said.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. DJ Black Coffee provides clarity on 'beef' with Zakes Bantwini and why he won't ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I don't remember working with Vatiswa' - Mayihlome Tshwete‘s home affairs joke ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Menzi Ngubane’s daughter speaks on continuing her father's legacy of giving TshisaLIVE
  4. Paxton Fielies is beaming with pride as she resumes renovation project for her ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Ayanda Thabethe hits back at those who say she hates her hair after saying ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Suspected killers of Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran ...
Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time