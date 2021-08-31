Big Zulu chats about how honoured he was to work with the late Pro Kid

Big Zulu has paid homage to the late legendary rapper Pro Kid in his debut album Ichwane Lenyoka.

Following the release of ten songs from his album exclusively on Telkom Music on Friday, The Imali Eningi hitmaker told TshisaLIVE about the importance of including the late rapper in his album.

“We were close friends and got along so well. We also worked together so it is a blessing that I got to have a song with him in the end which I think people will like a lot.

“I think it was important to include him because he was one of the first people that we should respect when it comes to Mzansi hip hop. Today we are all rapping because of him so it was important for me to show my respect for him,” he said.