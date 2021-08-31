Criselda Kananda prays for SA as news of latest Covid-19 variant hits
Media personality Criselda Kananda has shared her concerns for Mzansi after it was discovered a new coronavirus variant is making the rounds in SA.
The C.1.2 strain, the latest variant of Covid-19, has been found in patients in SA.
It was reported the new variant has concerning mutations not present in current “Variants of Concern” and “Variants of Interest”, and also has many that are familiar to scientists.
Along with many concerned citizens, Criselda took to social media after news broke about the new strain the world has to face.
Taking to social media with a heavy heart, the star had a prayer for her fans during these tough times.
“Dear God, by grace we were spared from the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants,” said Criselda.
“We kneel before you asking for protection from the new one, C.1.2. Show these variants who’s Boss. Amen.”
The broadcaster asked for the world to be protected from Covid-19’s latest variant and asked for a moment for all those who has lost their lives to the virus.
“As for the rest of us, we continue doing all in our power to stay alive. May the souls of those lost to Covid-19 Rest In Peace. We shall overcome,” she wrote.
According to National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) experts, there was no reason to believe the new variant will disrupt the efficacy of either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccines being rolled out in the country.
Prof Penny Moore of the NICD said it was understandable the public was wondering about the implications for vaccines, but said there was little reason for concern at this point.
“It remains a low minority variant in SA right now,” she said.
“Also, while it does have some mutations that concern us, it also has many that are familiar to us as we have seen them in the Beta and Delta variants. This means we do have an understanding from earlier studies of what we can expect about how it will behave in terms of vaccines.”