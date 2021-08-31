Criselda Kananda prays for SA as news of latest Covid-19 variant hits

Along with many concerned citizens, Criselda took to social media after news broke about the new strain the world has to face.

Taking to social media with a heavy heart, the star had a prayer for her fans during these tough times.

“Dear God, by grace we were spared from the Alpha, Beta and Delta variants,” said Criselda.

“We kneel before you asking for protection from the new one, C.1.2. Show these variants who’s Boss. Amen.”

The broadcaster asked for the world to be protected from Covid-19’s latest variant and asked for a moment for all those who has lost their lives to the virus.

“As for the rest of us, we continue doing all in our power to stay alive. May the souls of those lost to Covid-19 Rest In Peace. We shall overcome,” she wrote.