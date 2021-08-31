It ended in tears! Nadia Nakai reveals that she and Vic Mensa broke up

The pair linked up when Vic Mensa sent her a direct message on Instagram and they later took the conversation to WhatsaApp, worked on a song together and then met in Ghana the first time when they shot the music video for Practice.

In an interview with Slikour in July, Nadia spoke of the struggles of being in a long distance relationship and how they made it work.

“I never would have considered a long distance relationship if it wasn't with him. I can never trust him fully because a man is a man ... he's used to not having a sexual relationship with someone for years because he did that at a time in his life where he needed to ... I know how hard it is to be in a long distance relationship and I know that there's a chance that he might be hooking up with someone else, I must just never find out,” she said.

“I feel like our connection has been so strong, and so amazing and so exciting and informative ... I like the fact that I'm dating someone that I can learn from.”

The pair had been serving couple goals on social media, with everything from cosy snaps to fancy baecations.