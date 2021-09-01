Anele Mdoda reminds SA that women’s rights are human rights

Radio presenter Anele Mdoda has reminded SA that even though Women’s Month has ended, we shouldn’t forget the daily plight of women fighting for their human rights.

With the month of August over, many users took to social media to share their final pearls of wisdom about Women’s Month and the treatment of women in SA.

In a snap of herself looking on point on her way to a gig at the University of Pretoria, Anele said even though Women’s Month is over, this doesn’t negate the ongoing obstacles women are fighting across the globe, and especially in SA.

She had a friendly reminder for her followers: women’s rights are human rights.

“Headed to the University of Pretoria to give a talk earlier. That’s a wrap on Women’s Month but not a wrap on the fact that women’s issues are humans rights issues ke bo laavie” Anele said.