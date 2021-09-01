DJ Maphorisa on how WizKid inspired him to pursue amapiano music
Award-winning DJ Maphorisa has revealed his reason for taking the amapiano genre seriously is because of Nigerian singer, WizKid.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, Maphorisa recalled WizKid saying he had goosebumps when hearing his first amapiano song by Calvin Fallo.
“ WizKid put me on amapiano. The first amapiano song WizKid heard was by Calvin Fallo, theWololo remix, in Moloko in Pretoria five years ago. That's when Sponono by Kabza was recorded and I didn’t know Kabza that time. He asked me: 'What's this sound? It's giving me goosebumps'," he wrote.
The DJ said that moment made him want to pursue the genre.
“That's when I really took amapiano seriously. Listening ke (is a) good skill. Call me Madumane Lawd Ya Di Piano.”
While amapiano is taking over the world, DJ Maphorisa has received a lot of props for introducing international artists to the genre and has become one of the most sought-after producers and amapiano vocalists in Mzansi.
DJ Maphorisa has a number of accolades under his belt.
This year he took home three awards at the SA Music Awards for his work done alongside DJ Kabza De Small on their Scorpion Kings album. They won Best Amapiano Album, Album of the Year, Duo or Group of the Year, and there's undoubtedly more on the way.