TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa on how WizKid inspired him to pursue amapiano music

01 September 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Maphorisa speaks about how WizKid inspired him to take amapiano seriously.
DJ Maphorisa speaks about how WizKid inspired him to take amapiano seriously.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Maphorisa

Award-winning DJ Maphorisa has revealed his reason for taking the amapiano genre seriously is because of Nigerian singer, WizKid.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Maphorisa recalled WizKid saying he had goosebumps when hearing his first amapiano song by Calvin Fallo.

“ WizKid put me on amapiano. The first amapiano song WizKid heard was by Calvin Fallo, theWololo remix, in Moloko in Pretoria five years ago. That's when Sponono by Kabza was recorded and I didn’t know Kabza that time. He asked me: 'What's this sound? It's giving me goosebumps'," he wrote.

The DJ said that moment made him want to pursue the genre.

“That's when I really took amapiano seriously. Listening ke (is a) good skill. Call me Madumane Lawd Ya Di Piano.”

While amapiano is taking over the world, DJ Maphorisa has received a lot of props for introducing international artists to the genre and has become one of the most sought-after producers and amapiano vocalists in Mzansi.

DJ Maphorisa has a number of accolades under his belt.

This year he took home three awards at the SA Music Awards for his work done alongside DJ Kabza De Small on their Scorpion Kings album. They won Best Amapiano Album, Album of the Year, Duo or Group of the Year, and there's undoubtedly more on the way.

DJ Maphorisa wants 'game-changer-of-the-year' award — tweeps weigh in

'You deserve any type of award you want, they can sommer give you that lifetime achiever award once .... I’ve never seen an artist navigate the ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

DJ Maphorisa comes under fire after saying he is the only artist in the world who can feature himself

"You can't take a joke," said DJ Maphorisa to his critics.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

OPINION | Amapiano isn't for those who have ''jumped' ship — let the new kids shine

Following Jorja Smith's take on amapiano, much has been said about who has claim over the amapiano genre.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I don't remember working with Vatiswa' - Mayihlome Tshwete‘s home affairs joke ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Baby number two & love made solid — DJ Zinhle chats about her pregnancy & her ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Khanyi Mbau says she's 'well & alive' after bae claims she's 'gone missing' TshisaLIVE
  4. Khanyi Mbau heartbroken by how Lasizwe has been treated on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Black Coffee provides clarity on 'beef' with Zakes Bantwini and why he won't ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Female-led police operation sees multiple arrests in Katlehong as part of ...