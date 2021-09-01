DJ Maphorisa on how WizKid inspired him to pursue amapiano music

Award-winning DJ Maphorisa has revealed his reason for taking the amapiano genre seriously is because of Nigerian singer, WizKid.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Maphorisa recalled WizKid saying he had goosebumps when hearing his first amapiano song by Calvin Fallo.

“ WizKid put me on amapiano. The first amapiano song WizKid heard was by Calvin Fallo, theWololo remix, in Moloko in Pretoria five years ago. That's when Sponono by Kabza was recorded and I didn’t know Kabza that time. He asked me: 'What's this sound? It's giving me goosebumps'," he wrote.

The DJ said that moment made him want to pursue the genre.

“That's when I really took amapiano seriously. Listening ke (is a) good skill. Call me Madumane Lawd Ya Di Piano.”