NPA has dismissed DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik’s crimen injuria case against alleged rape victim

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has dismissed the case of crimen injuria opened by Thato “DJ Fresh” Sikwane and DJ Themba “Euphonik” Nkosi in April against an alleged rape victim known on Twitter as Nampree.

In a statement to TshisaLIVE, NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said they had decided not to prosecute the charge of criminal defamation as they believe there would no possibility of a successful prosecution.

“The NPA can confirm a decision not to institute prosecution based on charges of criminal deformation was taken. The NPA is of the view there are no prospects of a successful criminal prosecution.

“The attorneys have been informed accordingly.”

The two men opened the case against the woman earlier this year after she alleged the DJs had drugged and raped her in 2011 at a chillas (small party) she attended with a friend, who was apparently invited by one of the DJs.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the woman said she welcomed the decision to drop the case. She said she would be going to jail for simply stating her truth if the NPA decided to prosecute.

“I welcome the decision by the NPA because it declined the case twice, even after they appealed. Should they have not declined, I would have been sentenced. I'd have a criminal records for simply stating my truth,” she said.

The DJs have been mired in controversy after the woman accused them of rape in a post on Twitter.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, the woman confirmed she had opened a case with the Sunnyside police station on January 13.

In February, the NPA said the rape case against the two DJs had been dismissed due to “insufficient evidence”.

“With regards to the DJs Fresh and Euphonik matter, the docket was presented to the prosecutor. Upon perusal of all the available evidence in the docket, a decision not to prosecute was taken. There are no prospects of successful prosecution on the available evidence because the evidence is insufficient,” Lumka explained.