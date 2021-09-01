SA saddened by The Mahotella Queens singer Nobesuthu Mbadu's death
Heavy hearts have taken to social media to mourn the death of singer and The Mahotella Queens member Nobesuthu Mbadu.
The veteran singer died due to kidney failure at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus, Gauteng.
“Her family and colleagues are devastated and ask that you allow them the space and time to mourn this amazing queen peacefully and respectfully,” read part of the statement sent to TshisaLIVE.
Taking to social media, many of the musical sensation's long-time fans and a nostalgic Mzansi shared their heartache and grief at the loss to the entertainment industry.
Many were reminiscing over the good and bad times where The Mahotella Queens helped many a fan. Some were heartbroken at the supposed end of the iconic group.
Here are some of the reactions to her death below:
Sad to see Nobesuthu Mbadu, one of the original members of Mahotella Queens has passed. Mahlathini & the Mahotella Queens is such a big part of the soundtrack of my life 🙏🙏 #RIPNobesuthuMbadu https://t.co/nTtRqqSrKt— Michael Markovitz (@mmarkovitz) August 31, 2021
Rest in power #Nobesuthu #Mbadu; one #Mbaqanga chord has gone silent. Today there is more #music and #dance in heaven. A music faculty has closed its doors. 🤗 @MahotellaQueens— Hillary Chiguvare (@h_chiguvare) August 31, 2021
Rip Mama Nobesuthu Mbadu, Founding member of the legendary Mahotela Queens.— jabulani khumalo (@jabulanikhuma10) September 1, 2021
Mahotella Queens -Awuthule Kancane Led By Mum Nobesuthu Mbadu. Look At The Moves! She Was Such An Outstanding Mover #nobesuthumbadu pic.twitter.com/ysmBrFg8XI— Nelson 👑 #Princehood (@NeltonSA) August 31, 2021
Rest in peace to Chesterville’s decorated daughter Mme Nobesuthu Mbadu of the world-acclaimed Mahotella Queens. We are saddened by her passing as the Chesterville Foundation and we extend our deepest condolences to her family and entire mbaqanga fraternity. pic.twitter.com/G0WYnVi2Ys— Castro Ntobeko Ngobese (@castrongobese) September 1, 2021
#RIP Nobesuthu Mbadu— 𝒢☆ (@GodfreyMokwena_) August 31, 2021
From Mahotella Queens 👑 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/J1krlUrUpO
The Mahotella Queens were known for their distinctive vocal harmonies, guitar-led mbaqanga music, and vibrant, fast dancing. Initially created as a group of backup singers for deep-voiced vocalist Simon “Mahlathini” Nkabinde, the group went on to have many hit records.
After disputes and fallouts, in 1987 the Queens line-up was reassembled with three of its original singers — Hilda Tloubatla, Nobesuthu Mbadu and Mildred Mangxola — returning to the group.
They released hit songs like Gazette (Kazet), Melodi Ya Lla, Uyavutha Umlilo and many more.
The band has continued to perform and record in the 21st century.
Nobesuthu stopped working in 2017 when her health started deteriorating.