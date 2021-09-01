SA saddened by The Mahotella Queens singer Nobesuthu Mbadu's death

Heavy hearts have taken to social media to mourn the death of singer and The Mahotella Queens member Nobesuthu Mbadu.

The veteran singer died due to kidney failure at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus, Gauteng.

“Her family and colleagues are devastated and ask that you allow them the space and time to mourn this amazing queen peacefully and respectfully,” read part of the statement sent to TshisaLIVE.

Taking to social media, many of the musical sensation's long-time fans and a nostalgic Mzansi shared their heartache and grief at the loss to the entertainment industry.

Many were reminiscing over the good and bad times where The Mahotella Queens helped many a fan. Some were heartbroken at the supposed end of the iconic group.

Here are some of the reactions to her death below: