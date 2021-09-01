TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Shimza takes ‘Kunye’ to the global stage and hosts it live on a boat

01 September 2021 - 07:00 By deepika naidoo
DJ Shimza has been living it up in Portugal!
DJ Shimza has been living it up in Portugal!
Image: Supplied

DJ Shimza has taken his skills to the next level and to another continent after recording his live set Kunye on a boat in Portugal.

After his tour of Europe starting in France on his way to Portugal, the Congo Congo hitmaker is bringing Afro house to the world one bomb set at a time. 

Pleasing the masses with his mixes, the star has taken his DJ skills to the next level. His popular set Kunye, often played at his lockdown parties and live shows, has left shore and the star played for an audience on a yacht on the coast of Portugal.

Kunye can be anywhere in the world. Recording this week’s Kunye on a boat in Portugal, always thinking out the box,” said Shimza.

Check it out here:

Shimza's music shows and concerts — virtual and live — have more than just impressed, they have brought Mzansi together

After their #OnlineQuarantineParty, streamed by thousands of fans, DJs Shimza and PH took their vibe to Channel O. 

Mzansi got to see some of SA’s most loved DJs, including Zinhle and Maphorisa, bringing the heat on the #LockdownHouseParty, in association with Hunters Cider.

Speaking about the set, PH said he was passionate to connect the hottest DJs with their ardent supporters during these unprecedented times.

“Shimza hit me up and hit the rest of us up. Before he even finished the sentence I was like ‘Yo, where and when?’ I think most of us on that line-up are very passionate about what we do. This was a way to reach out to our supporters and give them what they support us for,” he said.

Shimza ignites gqom vs piano vs Afro house music genre fight over ‘Phuze Remix’

One fan snubbed the debate and said:"We don't care what genre it is. We just want to dance!"
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Shimza: It must be nice sitting and doing nothing while criticising others who are trying

Shimza isn't here for those who criticise another person's hustle.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Shimza says not playing Afro and house music is bad for the culture

"We end up having to create and play amapiano bootlegs and vocals so we can make sense," said Shimza.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I don't remember working with Vatiswa' - Mayihlome Tshwete‘s home affairs joke ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Baby number two & love made solid — DJ Zinhle chats about her pregnancy & her ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Khanyi Mbau says she's 'well & alive' after bae claims she's 'gone missing' TshisaLIVE
  4. Khanyi Mbau heartbroken by how Lasizwe has been treated on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Black Coffee provides clarity on 'beef' with Zakes Bantwini and why he won't ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time