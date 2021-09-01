WATCH | Shimza takes ‘Kunye’ to the global stage and hosts it live on a boat
DJ Shimza has taken his skills to the next level and to another continent after recording his live set Kunye on a boat in Portugal.
After his tour of Europe starting in France on his way to Portugal, the Congo Congo hitmaker is bringing Afro house to the world one bomb set at a time.
Pleasing the masses with his mixes, the star has taken his DJ skills to the next level. His popular set Kunye, often played at his lockdown parties and live shows, has left shore and the star played for an audience on a yacht on the coast of Portugal.
“Kunye can be anywhere in the world. Recording this week’s Kunye on a boat in Portugal, always thinking out the box,” said Shimza.
Check it out here:
KUNYE can be anywhere in the world 🙏🏾 Recording this weeks KUNYE on a boat in Portugal, always thinking out the box 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/Py9ON63HTt— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) August 30, 2021
Shimza's music shows and concerts — virtual and live — have more than just impressed, they have brought Mzansi together
After their #OnlineQuarantineParty, streamed by thousands of fans, DJs Shimza and PH took their vibe to Channel O.
Mzansi got to see some of SA’s most loved DJs, including Zinhle and Maphorisa, bringing the heat on the #LockdownHouseParty, in association with Hunters Cider.
Speaking about the set, PH said he was passionate to connect the hottest DJs with their ardent supporters during these unprecedented times.
“Shimza hit me up and hit the rest of us up. Before he even finished the sentence I was like ‘Yo, where and when?’ I think most of us on that line-up are very passionate about what we do. This was a way to reach out to our supporters and give them what they support us for,” he said.