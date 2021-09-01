WATCH | Shimza takes ‘Kunye’ to the global stage and hosts it live on a boat

DJ Shimza has taken his skills to the next level and to another continent after recording his live set Kunye on a boat in Portugal.

After his tour of Europe starting in France on his way to Portugal, the Congo Congo hitmaker is bringing Afro house to the world one bomb set at a time.

Pleasing the masses with his mixes, the star has taken his DJ skills to the next level. His popular set Kunye, often played at his lockdown parties and live shows, has left shore and the star played for an audience on a yacht on the coast of Portugal.

“Kunye can be anywhere in the world. Recording this week’s Kunye on a boat in Portugal, always thinking out the box,” said Shimza.

Check it out here: