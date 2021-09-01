WATCH | Khanyi Mbau lands in SA — leaves ‘teary’ bae in Dubai after IG drama

Kudzai took to Instagram to post a video in which he said he was shocked by Khanyi's actions and was hurt because of the many sacrifices he made for their relationship.

“So all this time I'm going crazy saying I can't find Khanyi [while] she's actually on a flight back to Joburg. She didn't say, we didn't fight, we didn't argue the same day she left, I thought I'm honestly sending a message. I should've known. Things I did to just make my women happy. I don't know if this is love but if it is love, it hurts. I don't have energy, I'm shaking. Baby I didn't know you were like this. Everything I've had, I shared with you,” he said.

The businessman revealed he and Khanyi had moved to Dubai to start afresh with intentions of staying there for a year as they opened a company together with the hopes of becoming "global".

“I thought I'm bringing you to Dubai so we can become global So I registered a company in Dubai in which Khanyi is a 51% shareholder. She came up with the name. The plan was for her to do her social media stuff while I do my regular work. It cost more than a hundred and something to register a company and I paid for that.”