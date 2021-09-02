BossMoves | Didie Makobane chats about her sunglass collection and building an empire

Actress and radio presenter Didie Makobane has ventured into the eyewear industry as she launched her first sunglass range on Wednesday in time for the spring season.

It's a collaboration between two black businesses, as Didie partnered with Black Edge to bring her dreams to life.

“I was approached by Black Edge, they were looking for an opportunity ... I'm also working towards entrepreneurship and how that aspect works. When the opportunity came knocking, I was just like yeah. There is no perfect moment, you just have to take the risk.

“The best part of it all is being active in the creative process of it. I was hands-on in the sense that I chose the frames, because they're the kind of frames I gravitate towards normally,” she told TshisaLIVE.