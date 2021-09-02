‘Covid-19 is not the only killer’ — Marc Lottering calls out government for letting artists starve
Comedian Marc Lottering has hit back the government for its lack of initiative to support artists across SA while the coronavirus cripples the country.
The star took to social media this week to lambaste government's approach to the arts during the Covid-19 lockdown. He believes the government simply doesn't care about the artists who have suffered without incomes since the start of the pandemic.
“Spare a thought for many singers, comedians, actors, dancers and musicians, that is those who rely on live theatre to survive.
“Many have not received an income in two years. The government does not seem to give a sh*t,” he said.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the stand-up comedian said he was prompted to call out the injustice after an actor had confided in him about his struggles, asking the star to spare R100 for food.
“I had just got off the phone with a suicidally depressed actor who was looking to borrow R100 for food,” he said.
He went on to note how money set aside for artists has not reached the hands of those who need it the most.
“Most have not been able to earn a cent for two ears. Money set aside for artists after the pandemic hit was stolen. Sadly, most of us were not in shock. We just looked on with usual disgust," said Marc.
Marc believes the arts in SA are treated as the stepchild of the nation with no respect nor acknowledgment for their work. He believes Covid-19 hasn't been the only "killer" during the pandemic.
“Every time a 'family meeting' is held, it comes across as though the arts industry is a stepchild from some illicit 'mossage' affair. Zero acknowledgment, respect or concern is shown. Maximum 50 people allowed in a theatre. Irrespective as to whether it is a 1,500 seater. Finish and klaar. And off I go to Joburg in a full plane,” he wrote.
“The government clearly does not care. The minister of arts and culture clearly does not care. Covid-19 is not the only killer.”
The arts ministry has previously defended its department, saying measures have been put in place to assist artists.