‘Covid-19 is not the only killer’ — Marc Lottering calls out government for letting artists starve

Comedian Marc Lottering has hit back the government for its lack of initiative to support artists across SA while the coronavirus cripples the country.

The star took to social media this week to lambaste government's approach to the arts during the Covid-19 lockdown. He believes the government simply doesn't care about the artists who have suffered without incomes since the start of the pandemic.

“Spare a thought for many singers, comedians, actors, dancers and musicians, that is those who rely on live theatre to survive.

“Many have not received an income in two years. The government does not seem to give a sh*t,” he said.