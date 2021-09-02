From 'Gomora' to 'Skeem Saam!' 2021 Royalty Soapie Awards nominees list is lit!

TshisaLIVE

Actress Zola Nombona hosted the Royalty Soapie Awards nominees announcement event.
Image: Instagram/Zola Nombona

It's almost time for acting royalty to be honoured at the Royalty Soapie Awards and the nominees were announced on SABC1 on Wednesday by the stunning Zola Nombona and veteran actor Jamie Bartlett.

Aimed at celebrating the hard work cast and crew put into producing the excellent work we interact with on our screens, the awards have a the theme “celebrating our shine” this year.

This year's prestigious awards will mark a momentous five-year milestone celebration in an industry that showcases and emphasises the importance of storytelling in our lives.

They acknowledge the extensive role soapies play within society and aim to nurture and grow talent by creating a standard of excellence for the soapie industry and recognising and awarding those who excel.

All the fave soapies made it onto the list including Gomora, Skeem Saam and Scandal! and newbie Diep City.

Actress Katlego Danke,  Nthati Moshesh and Lusanda Mbane are some of the contestants fighting it out for the Outstanding Lead Actress award.

Actors Africa Tsoai, Aubrey Poo and Hamilton Dlamini are some of the nominees in the  Outstanding Lead Actor category.

Two new categories which the public can vote for - Viewer's Choice Best Actor and Viewer's Choice Best Actress — were introduced.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Johannesburg on September 18 and broadcast on October 2 at 8pm on SABC1 (DStv 191).

Read the full list of nominees here.

Watch some of popular categories below:

