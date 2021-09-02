Kudzai Mushonga pens apology to Khanyi Mbau: 'I love you & I'm sorry'

Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga has publicly apologised to his girlfriend Khanyi Mbau after he took to his Instagram live expressing his distress about the actress abruptly leaving him in Dubai to return to SA.

Kudzai took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday giving an explanation on why he chose to share their private matters on social media and said that he had spoken to Khanyi on video call.

“I would like to apologise to my woman Mrs K (Khanyi Mbau) for taking our private life on IG (Instagram). I was hurting, I honestly didn't know how to deal with my emotions. Baby I love you, video calling you this morning jus' made me realise how much I miss you, reminds me how you used to watch me sleep on video in the beginning, the butterflies.”

In his apology, Kudzai went on to express his love for Khanyi, saying that he misses her.

“I miss you my love, I'm not ashamed to stand on top of the world and admit I love you! You became my world, my everything. Someone help me tell my woman I love her and I really miss her! Baby you know me, I'm still where you left me! Jus' trying to control my feels! I love you and I'm sorry.”