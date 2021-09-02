TshisaLIVE

Kudzai Mushonga pens apology to Khanyi Mbau: 'I love you & I'm sorry'

02 September 2021 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Kudzai Mushonga has apologised to his 'Mrs K'.
Zimbabwean businessman Kudzai Mushonga has publicly apologised to his girlfriend Khanyi Mbau after he took to his Instagram live expressing his distress about the actress abruptly leaving him in Dubai to return to SA.

Kudzai took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday giving an explanation on why he chose to share their private matters on social media and said that he had spoken to Khanyi on video call. 

“I would like to apologise to my woman Mrs K (Khanyi Mbau) for taking our private life on IG (Instagram). I was hurting, I honestly didn't know how to deal with my emotions. Baby I love you, video calling you this morning jus' made me realise how much I miss you, reminds me how you used to watch me sleep on video in the beginning, the butterflies.”

In his apology, Kudzai went on to express his love for Khanyi, saying that he misses her.

“I miss you my love, I'm not ashamed to stand on top of the world and admit I love you! You became my world, my everything. Someone help me tell my woman I love her and I really miss her! Baby you know me, I'm still where you left me! Jus' trying to control my feels! I love you and I'm sorry.”

Kudzai Mushonga's Instagram stories.
In a now-deleted Instagram live, Kudzai had aired their private conversations and said he had gone against his mother's advice that he should travel to America leaving his girlfriend behind, but instead opted to move to Dubai for a year to start afresh.

“I thought I'm bringing you to Dubai so we can become global, so I registered a company in Dubai in which Khanyi is a 51% shareholder. She came up with the name. The plan was for her to do her social media stuff, while I do my regular work,” he said.

Since landing in SA, Khanyi has remained mum on her relationship with Kudzai, but took to her Instagram stories writing an apology to her fans, friends and family members who were worried about her wellbeing.

“I am home safe and sound. I am sorry to have worried and stressed the country, my fans, friends, relatives and family. Thank you for all your prayers, support and search parties, and all my friends who pulled major strings to locate me. Thank you,” she wrote.

Khanyi Mbau's Instagram stories.
Khanyi Mbau says she's 'well & alive' after bae claims she's 'gone missing'

Kudzai Mushonga made Khanyi trend after he took to IG to say she has gone missing, but Khanyi responded to TshisaLIVE saying she's "well and alive".
