TshisaLIVE

Boity Thulo refuses to be shamed for her desire for the 'soft life'

03 September 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Boity Thulo says she's destined to live a 'soft life.'
Boity Thulo says she's destined to live a 'soft life.'
Image: Instagram/ Boity Thulo

If there's any celebrity that we can all agree works hard, it's Boity Thulo. The rapper and entrepreneur has come a long way in her career and will set straight anyone who bashes her for openly enjoying her success. 

The rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday, saying that having stayed in a hotel where renowned and affluent international celebrities had visited assured her that she was in the right place.

Knowing that I’ve stayed in the same hotel as Gaga, Brad Pitt, Iman, Princess Diana reminds me that the soft life is my portion! It’s where I belong! That all.” she wrote. 

While many tweeps on Twitter attempted to shame her for openly expressing her desire to live a luxurious life the rapper responded to the backlash saying that she would not allow anyone to shame her for it.

“Please don’t shame me for wanting to live the softest life. We all deserve it!” she wrote. “The soft life is my portion! Wealth enjoys my company!” she added.

The rapper made it a point to remind trolls that her desire for soft life doesn't mean she's vain, echoing one of her fans who said she always lends a helping hand.

Apart from having a budding rapping career, Boity Thulo has launched a hair care range, perfume and an alcoholic beverage which has cemented her name both in the entertainment and business space, and there's still more that's she wants to achieve.

“I have a couple of vision boards. When the visions become bigger and your aspirations change, and you feel like you've achieved certain things, you feel like now it's time to put the universe to the ultimate test with more,” she told TshisaLIVE.

LISTEN | Boity talks about infiltrating & winning in male-dominated spaces

Rapper Boity Thulo speaks on owning her throne as a sangoma, a rapper and a businesswoman doing the most against all odds!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Boity Thulo wants to buy a Lamborghini by the end of the year

That's why sis is working so hard!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Boity Thulo becomes Mzansi's most followed artist on Insta with 5 million followers

Boity Thulo celebrates five million followers on Instagram.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Khanyi Mbau lands in SA — leaves ‘teary’ bae in Dubai after IG drama TshisaLIVE
  2. 'We tried to run from it for years' — Mome opens up about Mo's ancestral calling TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | DJ Sbu finally addresses Zahara’s 'they owe me money' claims TshisaLIVE
  4. Andile Mpisane’s baby mama Sithelo Shozi breaks the internet with her pregnancy ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Aww cute! Mbuyiseni Ndlozi celebrates his bae Mmabatho Montsho for her master's TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York