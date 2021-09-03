Boity Thulo refuses to be shamed for her desire for the 'soft life'

If there's any celebrity that we can all agree works hard, it's Boity Thulo. The rapper and entrepreneur has come a long way in her career and will set straight anyone who bashes her for openly enjoying her success.

The rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday, saying that having stayed in a hotel where renowned and affluent international celebrities had visited assured her that she was in the right place.

“Knowing that I’ve stayed in the same hotel as Gaga, Brad Pitt, Iman, Princess Diana reminds me that the soft life is my portion! It’s where I belong! That all.” she wrote.