Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ no match for Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’? The internet is split, yo

Drake has finally dropped his album Certified Lover Boy, and the internet couldn’t help but compare him to Kanye West, who dropped Donda earlier this week.

Before OVO could even drop the tracklist for his album, fans were quick to bring up Drake and Kanye’s “beef” and compare the two as their release dates for their latest jams were just days apart.

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy has a 21 song tracklist which features some of our faves including Jay-Z, Lil’ Baby, Travis Scott, Future and Kid Cudi. Kanye’s Donda has 26 songs, with critics saying it is the most “vulnerable” Ye has allowed himself to be through music.