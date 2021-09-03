Kid X talks new music tackling healing & changing the narrative of fatherhood in SA
Rapper Kid X is set to release his long-awaited album after he took a year's break from releasing music. He wants to focus on changing the narrative for fathers in SA through his music.
“I’m detailing a lot of the experiences that transpired in my life ... this album is a very deep dive into my personal space and me and my family,” he told TshisaLIVE.
Kid X released his first single, Jukebox featuring Moozlie. He titled the album, Father of Zen because it's more than just an album - for him, it's an experience.
“From just the title of the album you can already deduce that I'm touching on topics about fatherhood in SA. Then there’s the name of my daughter, Zen, the fact that she’s a girl child is another hot discussion point.”
In February this year, Kid X and his wife welcomed their first child together and he says the experience of becoming a father during the pandemic allowed him much time to be in the moment and reflect,
“The name Zen was very interesting to unpack just as a journey as someone who really strives to become the best version of himself and constantly improve and rarely pushes himself to the limit. I feel like a Zen practice, a focus on mental wellbeing, a focus on mindfulness is a very important thing that I also really highlight on that album. I feel like these are narratives that are very unpopular in hip hop right now.”
Fatherhood has taught Kid X to value of life and he wants to share that experience with other fathers.
“There’s going t be a lot that is tied to the actual project. I want to make it an experience of helping people with issues of mindfulness it could go from musical concept to hosting seminars and having counselling booths where we engage and share stories so I want to make it something that's bigger than music because its actually deeper, music is just the tool to get the conversation going.”
Kid X generally maintains a private life. He mostly shares news related to his career and only highlights of his private life like the birth of his daughter and marrying the love of his life.
“When you found someone who you are ready to share your life with it’s also a very victorious moment but it also becomes a daunting experience because of the narrative that marriage has been given.
“What I've tried to do is to really not let that cloud me too much and have my own narrative of what marriage could be, and unfortunately it's not something I can do secretly for me. I felt like this is a real time event and it’s an exciting time that I want to let my people know about. Not for the sake of wanting to have a very public relationship but just so people are aware of the space where I am in.”