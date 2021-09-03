Kid X talks new music tackling healing & changing the narrative of fatherhood in SA

Rapper Kid X is set to release his long-awaited album after he took a year's break from releasing music. He wants to focus on changing the narrative for fathers in SA through his music.

“I’m detailing a lot of the experiences that transpired in my life ... this album is a very deep dive into my personal space and me and my family,” he told TshisaLIVE.

Kid X released his first single, Jukebox featuring Moozlie. He titled the album, Father of Zen because it's more than just an album - for him, it's an experience.

“From just the title of the album you can already deduce that I'm touching on topics about fatherhood in SA. Then there’s the name of my daughter, Zen, the fact that she’s a girl child is another hot discussion point.”