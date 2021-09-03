Makhadzi’s killer album 'African Woman' shuts down the internet

Makhadzi has finally launched her album African Queen and SA is celebrating with her as the music proves to be a summer jam.

Makhadzi's previous album Kokovha made her the most-streamed female artist in South Africa and now her latest offering appears to be gaining the same momentum.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Limpopo-born artist said that although not many people might understand the lyrics to her music, as she sings in Venda, they still recognise good beats and that's why they tune in.

“I feel like people fell in love with my melodies and I make sure to perform exactly what is happening in my songs. I think that’s what makes people fall in love with my music.”

The singer comes from humble beginnings and started her career performing at taxi ranks, but today she is one of the most celebrated performers in SA.

“It’s a very good thing, especially when I look at where I started from. I started at the taxi rank, not thinking that one day I will be topping the charts. That shows God does exist and people appreciate me and my music.”