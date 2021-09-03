Makhadzi’s killer album 'African Woman' shuts down the internet
Makhadzi has finally launched her album African Queen and SA is celebrating with her as the music proves to be a summer jam.
Makhadzi's previous album Kokovha made her the most-streamed female artist in South Africa and now her latest offering appears to be gaining the same momentum.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Limpopo-born artist said that although not many people might understand the lyrics to her music, as she sings in Venda, they still recognise good beats and that's why they tune in.
“I feel like people fell in love with my melodies and I make sure to perform exactly what is happening in my songs. I think that’s what makes people fall in love with my music.”
The singer comes from humble beginnings and started her career performing at taxi ranks, but today she is one of the most celebrated performers in SA.
“It’s a very good thing, especially when I look at where I started from. I started at the taxi rank, not thinking that one day I will be topping the charts. That shows God does exist and people appreciate me and my music.”
Makhadzi features artists such as rapper Cassper Nyovest and amapiano producer Kabza De Small on her African Queen album.
Mzansi was here for the new album.
#Makhadzi let it be known that Makhadzi is our African Queen indeed 👑💯💯🎶🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RMTmtM3M7X— Billy Walker 💯🧒🧒 (@Stenfordm1) September 2, 2021
#Makhadzi is the girl she think she is. I hop she— Lufuno vanessa🇿🇦 (@LufunoMuchachi) September 3, 2021
Is smiling now bacause the views on her album👌so amazing❤Good time to be alive.Makhadzi is so Amazing she mustn't forget that,The Love she is Getting is too much and she deserve it.Hardwork pays 🙌🙌All peope that she FTs 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/2433GNBewF
What @MakhadziSA did on this album can not be undone... What makhadzi did on the SA music space is irreversible.. 2 face was talking about her on that song "You are my African queen".. Aikhalee #Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/BSuSvaYEBr— Mr T (@T5HIVHASE) September 3, 2021
#Makhadzi Nkhiseni mcwaaa😍😍— Pk 🇿🇦 (@Molo_pee) September 3, 2021
She's indeed African Queen pic.twitter.com/0f4CcfFNq2