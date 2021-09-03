SNAPS | Murdah Bongz celebrates DJ Zinhle at her Mall Of Africa Era store opening

After working hard for weeks - while heavily pregnant - DJ Zinhle saw her dream become a reality this week when she finally officially opened her Era by DJ Zinhle store in Mall of Africa.

The excited DJ started the countdown hours before the “cutting the ribbon” moment (which was done by her bestie Nomuzi Mabena) arrived and taking to her Twitter, she beamed with pride as she shared the news with her fans.

“Today is such a special day! Our Mall Of Africa SA Era by DJ Zinhle store looks amazing. I’m so proud. One of my favourite things at the store are the angel wings, please snap a picture and tag us when you visit,” said the excited DJ.

Ever the supportive bae, Murdah Bongz took to his Instagram to celebrate his woman.

“You deserve all the wonderful things life has to give you. I'm super proud,” Bongz said to DJ Zinhle.

Watch the video of how the opening went below: