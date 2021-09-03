SNAPS | Murdah Bongz celebrates DJ Zinhle at her Mall Of Africa Era store opening
After working hard for weeks - while heavily pregnant - DJ Zinhle saw her dream become a reality this week when she finally officially opened her Era by DJ Zinhle store in Mall of Africa.
The excited DJ started the countdown hours before the “cutting the ribbon” moment (which was done by her bestie Nomuzi Mabena) arrived and taking to her Twitter, she beamed with pride as she shared the news with her fans.
“Today is such a special day! Our Mall Of Africa SA Era by DJ Zinhle store looks amazing. I’m so proud. One of my favourite things at the store are the angel wings, please snap a picture and tag us when you visit,” said the excited DJ.
Ever the supportive bae, Murdah Bongz took to his Instagram to celebrate his woman.
“You deserve all the wonderful things life has to give you. I'm super proud,” Bongz said to DJ Zinhle.
Watch the video of how the opening went below:
DJ Zinhle has spoken about how her lover, family and friends have been her support system, allowing her to flourish in everything she's done even while she was baking her baby.
“I've got a team of people who really care about me. Zama has been taking care of me ... to be quite honest. Moozlie and I have a really great friendship, but this time around she just had to get in on everything. Pearl was away for most of the pregnancy but she's been back and doing a lot also. She's been buying nappies.”
On her Instagram, after the successful launch, the DJ expressed her heartfelt gratitude.
“The Mall of Africa store launch was a great success ... A big thank you to Moozlie and the team for the great work, I couldn’t have done this without you guys. God bless my friends and family their love and support.”
Here are some snaps from the event: