Thembi Seete says Shona Ferguson’s kindness is the only reason she's still acting

Actress Thembi Seete has joined the many big names in TV and film to update fans on how they are coping just a month since the death of Shona Ferguson.

After the producer's death due to Covid-19 complications in July, many of the actor's loved ones and fellow thespians, who held him in high regard, have shared that their hearts are still heavy.

Taking to Instagram, Thembi posted a video with some of Uncle Sho's cutest and most memorable moments, bearing her heavy heart for fans after noting the impact the late star had on her life.

She said that when she was at her lowest, Shona helped her get back on her feet with a role in one of Netflix SA's first series, Kings of Jo'Burg.

“I remember four years ago I was at the point where I thought to myself, I will never act again because of the bad experience I had. I’m not going to get into details, but I lost confidence and I stopped believing in myself.

“I bumped into Mr Sho. And he asked if I’d ever consider acting again, but then my response to him was, if it’s your show, I’ll do it in a heartbeat,” she said.

The conversation quickly landed her on the Ferguson Film's productions The Gift and Kings of Jo'Burg. This also led to her bagging a role on the Mzansi Magic series Gomora.

“I had the best time shooting The Gift and then Kings of Jo'Burg came through. The show was a hit. The love of storytelling came back to me after Kings. Gomora came through, shortly after Kings of Jo'Burg,” she said.

