Thuli Phongolo asks tweeps to rid themselves of 'distasteful' jealousy trait
Actress Thuli Phongolo has challenged people who are often jealous or envious of others to kick out the negative vibes and focus on themselves.
Addressing the green-eyed monster that often gets the better of others, the star took to Twitter with a message for those who find themselves caught up in jealousy.
The former Generations: The Legacy star said that she finds it quite distasteful that others show their envy.
She wants to see more people release themselves from the shackles of jealousy and learn to just focus on themselves instead of others.
“I can’t believe how jealous people can be, what a distasteful trait. Nothing will change, the blessings will still flow ... release yourself from jealousy. Focus on yourself!” she wrote.
I can’t believe how jealous people can be, what a distasteful trait. Nothing will change, the blessings will still flow… release yourself from jealousy. Focus on yourself!— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) September 1, 2021
This led to much discussion in the reply section of the tweet with many sharing their own thoughts on why people remain jealous and fans agreed with Thuli's suggestion to focus on themselves.
Check out the reactions below:
It was scientifically proven that umona in one akasobe angabikho qha kushiyisana indlela zomveza. pic.twitter.com/HXiFwUjnXZ— STAR-MINAH. (@starminah13) September 1, 2021
Thuli would know a thing or two about jealousy considering the success and accolades she has been seeing in her career.
Thuli recently shared with fans that her future is bright and there are good things to come as she grinds through the day to reach new heights.
“I’m so calm about everything lately, a shift towards my next level is approaching ... I can feel it... never mind the work I’ve been putting in,” wrote Thuli.
I’m so calm about everything lately, a shift towards my next level is approaching… I can feel it… nevermind the work I’ve been putting in.— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) July 28, 2021