Thuli Phongolo asks tweeps to rid themselves of 'distasteful' jealousy trait

Actress Thuli Phongolo has challenged people who are often jealous or envious of others to kick out the negative vibes and focus on themselves.

Addressing the green-eyed monster that often gets the better of others, the star took to Twitter with a message for those who find themselves caught up in jealousy.

The former Generations: The Legacy star said that she finds it quite distasteful that others show their envy.

She wants to see more people release themselves from the shackles of jealousy and learn to just focus on themselves instead of others.

“I can’t believe how jealous people can be, what a distasteful trait. Nothing will change, the blessings will still flow ... release yourself from jealousy. Focus on yourself!” she wrote.