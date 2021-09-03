TshisaLIVE

Thuli Phongolo asks tweeps to rid themselves of 'distasteful' jealousy trait

03 September 2021 - 13:00
The actress doesn't tolerate envious people.
The actress doesn't tolerate envious people.
Image: Instagram/Thuli Phongolo

Actress Thuli Phongolo has challenged people who are often jealous or envious of others to kick out the negative vibes and focus on themselves.

Addressing the green-eyed monster that often gets the better of others, the star took to Twitter with a message for those who find themselves caught up in jealousy.

The former Generations: The Legacy star said that she finds it quite distasteful that others show their envy.

She wants to see more people release themselves from the shackles of jealousy and learn to just focus on themselves instead of others.

I can’t believe how jealous people can be, what a distasteful trait. Nothing will change, the blessings will still flow ... release yourself from jealousy. Focus on yourself!” she wrote.

This led to much discussion in the reply section of the tweet with many sharing their own thoughts on why people remain jealous and fans agreed with Thuli's suggestion to focus on themselves.

Check out the reactions below:

Thuli would know a thing or two about jealousy considering the success and accolades she has been seeing in her career.

Thuli recently shared with fans that her future is bright and there are good things to come as she grinds through the day to reach new heights. 

“I’m so calm about everything lately, a shift towards my next level is approaching ... I can feel it... never mind the work I’ve been putting in,” wrote Thuli.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'We're cool buds' — Master KG also shuts down rumours he's dating Thuli Phongolo

"We respect each other for sure." - Master KG
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Thuli Phongolo slams rumours she is dating Master KG: ‘Please respect me’

“I mean ‘respect me’ as in stop spending baseless rumours! Hayibo nina, angisadlali!"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'Honestly, I can do that with my phone' - Thuli Phongolo slams photographers using preset filters

"If I hired you, it means I want better quality than what my phone can produce," said Thuli.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Khanyi Mbau lands in SA — leaves ‘teary’ bae in Dubai after IG drama TshisaLIVE
  2. 'We tried to run from it for years' — Mome opens up about Mo's ancestral calling TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | DJ Sbu finally addresses Zahara’s 'they owe me money' claims TshisaLIVE
  4. Andile Mpisane’s baby mama Sithelo Shozi breaks the internet with her pregnancy ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Aww cute! Mbuyiseni Ndlozi celebrates his bae Mmabatho Montsho for her master's TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York