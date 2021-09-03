TIMELINE | Extreme highs & lows! A look at Khanyi Mbau and Kudzai Mushonga’s love

Media personality Khanyi Mbau and her Zimbabwean businessman lover Kudzai Mushonga's relationship has come into focus once more, as Mzansi speculates about the reasons behind their recent public drama.

A wave of panic grabbed Mzansi earlier this week when Kudzai took to Instagram to announce that Khanyi had “gone missing” and he was searching for her all over Dubai.

Khanyi calmed her fans when she told TshisaLIVE that she was “well and alive” and later updated her social media platforms telling her followers that she had landed in SA and was safe and sound.

While Khanyi has expressed gratitude to the multitudes who worried about her safety, her lover has taken to Instagram to air his frustration over Khanyi leaving him high and dry in Dubai.

Khanyi hasn't shared the reasons behind her abrupt departure from Dubai, which has ked to speculation on social media and people wondering about the timeline of the pair's relationship.

A 'controversial' love

While it isn't exactly clear when Khanyi and Kudzai met or started dating, it was only six months ago that the pair were romantically linked. This after they started posting snaps of each other on Instagram.

Their relationship was quickly mired in controversy when it emerged that the Zimbabwean millionaire was a fugitive.

TshisaLIVE's Zimbabwean correspondent connected Kudzai to the country's “rich gangs” and the late Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who died in a road accident with three other people when his Rolls-Royce Wraith hit a tree.

Kudzai was also said to be on the Zimbabwean police's wanted list.