WATCH | 3 top videos to remind you what made The Mahotella Queens revered artists in SA

03 September 2021 - 06:00
The Mahotella Queens have made a tremendous contribution to SA music.
Image: Lifestyle Magazine

As Mzansi mourns the death of singer and member of The Mahotella Queens trio Nobesuthu Mbadu, who died due to kidney failure, many have taken time to reflect on the mbaqanga group's impact on SA music.

Official family spokesperson Vanessa Tloubatla confirmed the news of her death to TshisaLIVE with a statement on Tuesday evening.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of one of the original members of the legendary mbaqanga group, The Mahotella Queens, Nobesuthu Mbadu. Mam’ Nobesuthu passed away at the Thelle Mogoerane hospital due to kidney failure.

“Her family and colleagues are devastated and ask that you allow them the space and time to mourn this amazing queen peacefully and respectfully,” read the statement.

More details about the funeral and memorial service will be communicated by the family.

After the loss, many have taken to social media nostalgic about the star's career and The Mahotella Queens' impact since the 1960s. From the early days to the group featuring on a Cassper Nyovest track, here are some of the trio's most culturally impactful moments:

Awuthele Kancane - 1973

Gazette (Kazet) - 1987

Malome (Interlude) - 2015

The Mahotella Queens were known for their distinctive vocal harmonies, guitar-led mbaqanga music, and vibrant, fast dancing. Initially created as a group of backup singers for deep-voiced vocalist Simon “Mahlathini” Nkabinde, the group went on to have many hit records. 

After disputes and fallouts, in 1987 the Queens' line-up was reassembled with three of its original singers — Hilda Tloubatla, Nobesuthu Mbadu and Mildred Mangxola — returning to the group.

The band continue to perform and record in the 21st century. 

In 2017, when her health started deteriorating, Nobesuthu stopped working.

