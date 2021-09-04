TshisaLIVE

Lady Amar pens heartfelt letter to sister Ntando Duma on her birthday

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
04 September 2021 - 16:00
Sisters Ntando and Lady Amar Duma.
Image: Instagram/Lady Amar

Media personality Ntando Duma recently celebrated her 26th birthday and her sibling, DJ lady Lady Amar, penned a sweet letter to celebrate her baby sister.

Taking to her Instagram as Ntando celebrated her trip around the sun, Amar had nothing but wonderful things to say about her sister. She reflected on how Ntando's birthday was a reminder of the gift she is for her family.

Your birthday is always a beautiful time to recall that day you came into our lives. You are such a welcome gift to our family, and I thank God every day that He gave you to us,” she said.

Amar went on to wish nothing but the best life has to offer to her sister, who she said deserved every good thing.

“Continue being the person you are because you make so many people happy. May the good Lord bless you with good health and a longer life so you can continue the wonderful work you are doing in this world. Thank you so much Duma Lwandle Mthombeni for being the biggest cynic and the biggest supporter of my work. And moreover I wanna thank you so much for giving birth to my little best friend who I love so very much. Happy birthday to my mother and father’s last born. I love you baby!” she wrote.

Ntando celebrated her special day in style at a dreamy venue with her closest friends and family.

Ntando looked flawless in a floor-length princess gown by DejaVu (DV) Designs. Her four-year-old daughter Sbahle wore a matching dress and looked super cute.

The actress later changed into a see-through rose gold dress for the evening part of a  party that lasted well into the night with great music and great company.

Guests included Lasizwe, Ayanda MVP, Robot Boi and actor Naak Musiq, who performed for the small crowd.

Amar treated Ntando and her guests to a fire set.

