Prince Kaybee: 'In recent years the rise of feminism got men culture shocked'

Musician and DJ Prince Kaybee has opened up about feminism, saying that the movement has helped women share their stories after years of violence against them.

Taking to Twitter to chat about gender-based violence (GBV), the star noted how “back in the day” DJs who were accused of GBV could “get away” with their actions.

He said that now with the rise in feminism, allegations of abuse don't get brushed under the carpet like they were in the past, and that decades later women are comfortable enough to share what they have been through.

“Unlike back in the day where DJs got women drunk and raped them, In recent years the rise of feminism got men culture shocked. Imagine women in their 40s telling their teenage stories, you’ll be shocked how many got raped and it was somehow their fault.” said Prince Kaybee.