Prince Kaybee: 'In recent years the rise of feminism got men culture shocked'

04 September 2021 - 08:00 By deepika naidoo
Prince Kaybee says that feminism has affected "men culture" as more women come forward about violence against them.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Musician and DJ Prince Kaybee has opened up about feminism, saying that the movement has helped women share their stories after years of violence against them.

Taking to Twitter to chat about gender-based violence (GBV), the star noted how “back in the day” DJs who were accused of GBV could “get away” with their actions.

He said that now with the rise in feminism, allegations of abuse don't get brushed under the carpet like they were in the past, and that decades later women are comfortable enough to share what they have been through.

“Unlike back in the day where DJs got women drunk and raped them, In recent years the rise of feminism got men culture shocked. Imagine women in their 40s telling their teenage stories, you’ll be shocked how many got raped and it was somehow their fault.” said Prince Kaybee.

Clarifying his reference to DJs in his tweet, the star pointed out that music is his point of reference, even in conversations about society. He also hopes by starting this conversation, he can break the cycle in DJ culture.

I’m talking about DJs because it's an industry I’m in and I’d like this generation of musicians to not take that route ..." he wrote.

This led to much discussion under the tweet about men, women and GBV.

Check out there reactions below:

He often uses his social media platform to share his thoughts on the battle of the sexes, often causing a stir. 

Notorious for his often “unpopular” opinions, Prince Kaybee stirred the pot again when he took to the Twitter TL to chat about masculinity and what it means to men. 

Addressing his male fans, the musician said there is nothing toxic about the concept of masculinity.

He said men need to be masculine to “thrive, protect and love others”.

“Gents, there’s nothing toxic about being masculine. You need that trait as a man to thrive, protect yourself, your loved ones and be successful. No-one must ever tell you to tone it down so that you appear equal,” said Kaybee.

TshisaLIVE
