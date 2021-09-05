TshisaLIVE

Actor Junior Singo falls victim to death hoax - the actor is alive and well

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
05 September 2021 - 12:15
Junior Singo fell victim to a death hoax.
Image: INSTAGRAM/JUNIOR SINGO

Actor Junior Singo is the latest SA celeb to fall victim to a death hoax and has come out to let his fans, friends and relatives know that he's doing just fine after a tweep claimed he died in a car accident on Sunday.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Junior said his family had been going through hell since the early hours of Sunday as concerned friends and family flooded their lines with calls to enquire about Junior's wellbeing.

“My family has been flooded with calls asking about me and the car accident and it been hell since the ams, like 3am. However, I am fine and I was not even in a car,” said Junior.

The actor said he was also shocked that a person he doesn't know or have any connection to decided to “kill him” on social media, causing a wave of panic for his family.

He added that all he wanted was for the tweep to take down the tweet. He also wanted his fans to know that he's alive and well.

“I am alive and well ... Absolutely fine,” Junior told TshisaLIVE.

On Twitter, the actor also set the record straight.

Chief, I am not sure where you got your story but I am definitely alive and kicking, trust. Wasn't in any crash. Been indoors all day my guy. Unfortunately, you gotta put up with me a little longer. Thanks for the concern but for now doe, please delete your tweet,” he said.

There has been a worrying increase of death hoaxes in Mzansi celebville.

Last month, amapiano star Jobe London, real name Thabang Thanyane, had to set the record straight on his health after he fell victim to a death hoax.

Another amapiano star, Kabza de Small, and Skeem Saam actress Lydia Mokgokoloshi also saw their names come up with #RIP hashtags that were untrue as they are both alive.

Musician Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini was rumoured to have died after RIP posts started popping up on the TL, leading to the star trending and many questioning if he was alive.

