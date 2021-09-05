TshisaLIVE

Cassper shares 'The Braai Show' teaser ahead of its premiere - fans react

05 September 2021 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Cassper Nyovest shares The Braai show teaser.
Cassper Nyovest shares The Braai show teaser.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has given his fans a glimpse into the second season of The Braai Show with himself as the new host.

Cassper's fans have been itching with anticipation, and he took to his social media on Wednesday, posting a teaser on his socials ahead of its premiere on September 8.

“We've got a brand new location. A brand new guest list. And a better Braai menu. And of course, a brand new host.” he said in the video.

The video showcases the renowned guests he'll be hosting on his show. From Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, media personality Somizi Mhlongo, social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase, DJ Somebody, comedian Mpho Popps and actor Presley Chweneyagae.

This comes after AKA's legal team served the SABC with a cease and desist letter not to air the show, claiming that the rapper was a “50% entitlement, as joint copyright owner, to all proceeds received in relation to the show”.

The channel was seemingly not phased by the legal letters as SABC's group executive for corporate affairs and marketing, Gugu Ntuli, told TshisaLIVE that they were going to deal with the matter accordingly.

“The SABC can confirm receipt of the letter from AKA's legal team and we will deal with this matter accordingly.” 

The matter between AKA and the production company is ongoing.

While some of Cassper's fans were elated by the news, some responded by comparing it to the first season of the Braai Show with AKA as the host.

Check the reactions below:

Cassper chimes in on ‘The Braai Show’ saga — 'I delivered a service, and I got paid'

The 'Siyathandana' star has distanced himself from AKA and SABC's dispute over their hit series 'The Braai Show'.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

SABC aware of legal action from AKA's team as 'The Braai Show' saga gets spicy

AKA's legal team served the SABC with a letter of demand
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Cassper vs AKA 2.0 | SA discusses 'The Braai Show's' new host & ownership

Many questions came up on the TL about how Cassper managed to come for AKA's gig.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Andile Mpisane’s baby mama Sithelo Shozi breaks the internet with her pregnancy ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | DJ Sbu finally addresses Zahara’s 'they owe me money' claims TshisaLIVE
  3. Aww cute! Mbuyiseni Ndlozi celebrates his bae Mmabatho Montsho for her master's TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Makhadzi hosts Oskido for lunch & gives him a mini tour of her new home TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Murdah Bongz celebrates DJ Zinhle at her Mall Of Africa Era store ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York