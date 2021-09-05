Cassper shares 'The Braai Show' teaser ahead of its premiere - fans react

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has given his fans a glimpse into the second season of The Braai Show with himself as the new host.

Cassper's fans have been itching with anticipation, and he took to his social media on Wednesday, posting a teaser on his socials ahead of its premiere on September 8.

“We've got a brand new location. A brand new guest list. And a better Braai menu. And of course, a brand new host.” he said in the video.

The video showcases the renowned guests he'll be hosting on his show. From Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, media personality Somizi Mhlongo, social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase, DJ Somebody, comedian Mpho Popps and actor Presley Chweneyagae.