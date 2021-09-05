Cassper shares 'The Braai Show' teaser ahead of its premiere - fans react
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has given his fans a glimpse into the second season of The Braai Show with himself as the new host.
Cassper's fans have been itching with anticipation, and he took to his social media on Wednesday, posting a teaser on his socials ahead of its premiere on September 8.
“We've got a brand new location. A brand new guest list. And a better Braai menu. And of course, a brand new host.” he said in the video.
The video showcases the renowned guests he'll be hosting on his show. From Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, media personality Somizi Mhlongo, social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase, DJ Somebody, comedian Mpho Popps and actor Presley Chweneyagae.
September 8th !!! Set your reminders please !!! 18:00 !!! It's #TheBraaiShowWithCass pic.twitter.com/4QyjusE8xR— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 31, 2021
This comes after AKA's legal team served the SABC with a cease and desist letter not to air the show, claiming that the rapper was a “50% entitlement, as joint copyright owner, to all proceeds received in relation to the show”.
The channel was seemingly not phased by the legal letters as SABC's group executive for corporate affairs and marketing, Gugu Ntuli, told TshisaLIVE that they were going to deal with the matter accordingly.
“The SABC can confirm receipt of the letter from AKA's legal team and we will deal with this matter accordingly.”
The matter between AKA and the production company is ongoing.
While some of Cassper's fans were elated by the news, some responded by comparing it to the first season of the Braai Show with AKA as the host.
Check the reactions below:
