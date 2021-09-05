SNAPS | Inside Musa and Liesl Mthombeni's lovely mini-honeymoon

Mzansi's favourite newlyweds, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni and her hubby Musa Mthombeni, spoiled themselves with a mini-honeymoon in Cape Town that screamed #loveliveshere and all things cuteness.

The couple, who recently celebrated their one-year anniversary and their traditional wedding, jetted off to the Western Cape to celebrate their nuptials.

They checked in at picturesque Mosaic Lagoon Lodge located between ocean, lagoon and glistening mountains. This meant they served views no matter what direction they chose for poses.

They didn't slack on serving their followers snaps filled with content.

From their time at the pool to the activities they did outside the lodge, including wine tasting at Lanzerac Wine Estate, and their breakfast/lunch dates at places like Quoin Rock Wine Estate, Musa and his wifey had fun on their minimoon.