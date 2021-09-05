TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Musa and Liesl Mthombeni's lovely mini-honeymoon

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
05 September 2021 - 08:00
Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni enjoyed their minimoon in Cape Town.
Image: Instagram/Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

Mzansi's favourite newlyweds, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni and her hubby Musa Mthombeni, spoiled themselves with a mini-honeymoon in Cape Town that screamed #loveliveshere and all things cuteness.

The couple, who recently celebrated their one-year anniversary and their traditional wedding, jetted off to the Western Cape to celebrate their nuptials.

They checked in at picturesque Mosaic Lagoon Lodge located between ocean, lagoon and glistening mountains. This meant they served views no matter what direction they chose for poses.

They didn't slack on serving their followers snaps filled with content.

From their time at the pool to the activities they did outside the lodge, including wine tasting at Lanzerac Wine Estate, and their breakfast/lunch dates at places like Quoin Rock Wine Estate, Musa and his wifey had fun on their minimoon.

SNAPS | Inside Liesl Laurie and Musa Mthombeni's traditional wedding

Musa and Liesl had an intimate traditional wedding ceremony over the weekend
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

“A day out with my wife. Such a weird thing to say. Wowza. Anyway, jolani guys. Kumnandi! This one will forever be my girlfriend. She just deals with medical aids, school fees and other things now!” Musa captioned one of his IG posts.

The pair also checked in at The Clarendon hotel in Bantry Bay. 

Musa said they plan to spend their official honeymoon overseas soon.

Here are some snaps from their minimoon:

MORE:

IN SNAPS | Musa and Liesl's love story, from DMs to wedding plans

Musa Mthombeni's love for Liesl started with an Instagram DM.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Spa, fine dining and wine — Inside Liesl and Musa Mthombeni’s anniversary date

Mzansi faves Liesl Laurie and Musa Mthombeni celebrated their anniversary in style
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

‘This is my fiancée’ — Musa Mthombeni puts a ring on Liesl Laurie’s finger

"Apparently, forever has a nice ring to it," a happy Liesl shared on her IG.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
