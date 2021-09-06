Hackers hold Zodwa Wabantu's social media to ransom

Socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu has joined the growing list of celebrities who have had their social media accounts hacked, but the star seems in good spirits since the ordeal.

It all began when supposed hackers took over Zodwa's Instagram account, heading straight to her stories with ransom demands.

In the story, they said that if she did something “stupid” they would delete all her posts and any content posted by her account and she would regret it.

However, not too long after, Zodwa regained control of her account.

In a statement posted to social media, the star said the account was once again in her hands.

“After much back and forth, I have got my account back.

“I would like to thank my people for standing with me and not buying into the demands of the hacker. I'm happy to be back and looking forward to enjoying Instagram with my people,” she wrote.