TshisaLIVE

'I'm honoured' - Tresor celebrates producing a song on Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' album

06 September 2021 - 15:15 By Joy mphande
Tresor features on Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' album.
Image: Instagram/ Tresor

Tresor is on cloud nine after producing a track on Drake's long-awaited album Certified Lover Boy.

The Never Let Me Go hitmaker took to Instagram after the album's release to reveal the big news.

“I'm truly honoured to have been invited to write and produce new music with my brother Drake for his new album Certified Lover Boy,” he wrote.

Tresor expressed his gratitude for being involved in the album.

“Thank you for making room for me and for your kindness. Major love to my brother Oliver El Khatib and the Ovo sound team for reaching out and making this happen. Forever grateful.”

The singer produced track 16 titled Fountains, featuring Nigerian superstar Tems, working alongside one of his signees, Batundi, on the production.

“This song was done at our Jacquel Entertainment Group studios here in Johannesburg, SA, with production contribution from one of our talents Batundi.

“I started this company with a vision to take distinct African music to the world and it's truly a great feeling to see the vision coming alive. Excited for all great things to come.”

Tresor has taken major strides in his musical career since his debut album VII, which recently went five times platinum.

“Celebrating my debut album! The music that changed my life. Been beyond blessed with your endless love! Excited for the next great chapter,” he wrote.

