Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse talks legacy & imparting his wisdom to the youth

Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse shares his recipe for success with young creatives.

The South African music legend sat down for a first-of-its-kind intimate masterclass workshop with some of Soweto’s aspiring creatives.

We all have our own story to tell, the story that links us to our community and helps us connect to the world. Vuma’s My Community Cooks initiative, in partnership with the Soweto Wine and Food Festival, allowed 30 of Soweto's most gifted creatives to share their stories, knowledge, and experiences through an intimate masterclass with one of South Africa's music greats, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse.

The workshop saw Mabuse share his experience in the industry, how he earned the nickname 'Hotstix', and advice for aspiring artists.

“The purpose of this initiative is not only to amplify the visibility of undiscovered talent but also to expose them to South African icons like Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse,” says Lianne Williams, Head of Marketing at Vuma. “By creating platforms for and initiating conversations and creating connections, we can empower and encourage the country’s creative talent to achieve the extraordinary."

Take time to master your craft

Mabuse, whose career spans decades, says artists who want to create a lasting career in the industry need to be ambitious, make sacrifices, and dedicate their time and energy to mastering their craft. “My ambition is what drove me to excel in my craft. I would practice for hours on end to hone my skills, and it paid off,” says Mabuse.

“Because I was so used to practising on my own, I was able to play a 25-minute drum solo at an event after a power outage prevented the band from performing. That solo earned me the name ‘Hotstix’.”