Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse talks legacy & imparting his wisdom to the youth

Herena Sirindza – Singer from Soweto, Gauteng

My name is Herena Sirindza. I'm from Soweto and I am a singer.

How did you come to be part of this project?

A friend of mine sent me a photo of the Vuma poster and it had details on how to enter to become a part of the initiative. I then sent an email with my details and my song. I received a call and I was told that I am one of the artists that have been selected.

What was your thoughts when you heard that Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse would be one of your mentors?

I was excited, in fact I was ecstatic because never in my life had I thought I would share a room with a living legend. That for me was an amazing lifetime experience.

What lessons did you take away from Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse’s advice and mentorship?

The lesson I took from him is that education is important, it is important to go to school and work on your craft as an artist. I learnt from him that it is important to not only depend on talent but to work hard, to have faith and to always give your best in all that you do. I learnt that one should always be humble and let your work speak for itself.

What was it about Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse that surprised you or that you didn’t necessarily expect?

I was surprised by how calm, friendly, patient, funny and open he was. I was blown away by how humble he was, especially because everyone has so much respect for him as a legend. He really blew me away by how kind he was and how easy he made it for everyone to have a conversation with him.

What was your favourite moment in Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse’s presence?

My favourite moment of his presence was when he played the piano on stage for us and later told us he had not practiced any of the songs he played, they actually came to his mind when he was on stage. That was amazing and a beautiful site to witness.

What do you think Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse’s legacy is?

I think his legacy is being proud of being an African, being proud of the African beautiful sound. I think it is also humanity and kindness.

How are you going to apply what you have learnt from this project in your life?

I will take it with me everywhere I go, I say this because he is a living legend and he did that by being himself, which is working hard, being good to people, treating people in a kind and respectful way no matter who they are. I am going to make sure to go to school and learn more about music, work on my craft and always stay humble no matter how successful I may think I am.