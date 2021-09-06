US superstar Anthony Hamilton chats about his latest body of work

Like many artist around the world, Grammy award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton has been taking a break from touring the world performing his greatest hits but he's never stopped making music and promises a great album focusing on things that matter most to him.

The album is called Love is the New Black which is inspired by his life as a father and his desire to see people wear love like lingering fragrance.

Talking to TshisaLIVE in an exclusive interview, Anthony explained that the feel of the album was initially leaning towards a political perspective but he chose to shift the focus on black love.

“The political climate that we were in certainly had something to do with the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement and this is my way of saying that, people put on black suits, black clothes, and black sneakers ... whatever makes us feel comfortable. People have said we should put on love and make love the new black,” he said.