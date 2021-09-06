WATCH | ‘She’s my comfort zone, my breath of fresh air’ — Shauwn Mkhize​ gushes over her granddaughter

Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize values her time with her granddaughter.

From bath time to play time and first walk milestones, the proud grandmother makes sure not to miss a beat.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Shauwn shared an adorable video of her granddaughter Florence Mkhize (also known as baby Flo) celebrating walking down stairs.

“Yipee! Our princess is walking. She walked down those staircases on her own and, boom, she applauds herself, understanding what she just did was a great achievement. She really is my comfort zone, my breath of fresh air. Watching her grow has been a blessing. I love you, baby Flo,” she wrote.