WATCH | ‘She’s my comfort zone, my breath of fresh air’ — Shauwn Mkhize​ gushes over her granddaughter

06 September 2021 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Shauwn Mkhize celebrates her granddaughter's milestone.
Shauwn Mkhize celebrates her granddaughter's milestone.
Image: Instagram/ Shauwn Mkhize

Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize values her time with her granddaughter.

From bath time to play time and first walk milestones, the proud grandmother makes sure not to miss a beat.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Shauwn shared an adorable video of her granddaughter Florence Mkhize (also known as baby Flo) celebrating walking down stairs.

“Yipee! Our princess is walking. She walked down those staircases on her own and, boom, she applauds herself, understanding what she just did was a great achievement. She really is my comfort zone, my breath of fresh air. Watching her grow has been a blessing. I love you, baby Flo,” she wrote.

Baby Flo was named after Shauwn’s mother Florence so she could grow up knowing she is strong and know no limits as a strong woman.

In celebration of her first birthday on May 11 this year, the doting grandmother penned a heartfelt message expressing her love for her.

"Yes, I was never ready nor prepared but boy oh boy, I never understood the impact and joy she would bring to our family. I would do anything and everything in my power to protect her from this world as she is one of the things I call my place of safety and comfort. Every time when I come home and I see her my day is full. I love you, baby Flo.”

