‘You keep changing the game’: Pitso Mosimane gives Cassper’s new alcohol venture the thumbs up

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has praised Cassper Nyovest for “changing the game” with his latest business move.

The Tito Mboweni rapper recently teased fans with a new alcoholic drink.

“Billiato”, according to Cassper, is a “taste of wealth” and is set to be released between November and December.

“I would like to introduce to you Billiato, a taste of wealth. This is for the dreamers. The future billionaires. Here’s a toast to us. This summer is gonna be lit, This is all we gonna be drinking. Luxury,” said Cassper.

Taking to social media, Pitso congratulated Cassper on the boss move.

“Well done, brother! You keep changing the game, Don Billiato,” he said.