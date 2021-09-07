TshisaLIVE

Dineo Langa is 'going from strength to strength' with new presenting gig: here's the deets

07 September 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Dineo Langa spoke on her latest presenting gig.
Dineo Langa spoke on her latest presenting gig.
Image: Instagram/ Dineo Langa

Dineo Langa is back on your screens as a television presenter on SABC2’s brand new family game show Stand Up.

The media personality’s career is on a great high as she dabbles as a presenter, actress and entrepreneur.  

“It's the coolest thing being able to do them all. Looking back on that decision [to put my presenting career on pause to pursue my acting career], I can safely say I have no regrets because this season of my life is quite refreshing,” she told TshisaLIVE.

She described her journey in the limelight as “going from strength to strength”. 

“No two opportunities have been the same and I've been challenged for the better in each one. My gratitude knows no bounds when it comes to my acting career,” she added.

After a controversial exit from The Queen earlier this year, Dineo made her return to the small screen on SABC3’s The Estate.

“The journey with The Estate has been a very affirming one. The amount of trust that has been placed in me as a performer has been invigorating and reassuring.”

Dineo has also been able to showcase her clothing brand Port of LNG on the show, dressing some of the cast members.

Artists should have different pinnacles and peaks. Comfort is a total scam and will land you in a place where you are less than the totality of your highest, authentic and excellent self.

“Showcasing the craft and skill of the Port of LNG team is another point of affirmation. I become extremely excited every time a piece is commissioned. It's amazing to see our dream come true on huge platforms.”

With her hectic schedule, Dineo says she finds a balance by not compromising on rest, and that exercising, and enjoying some downtime staycations with her husband, rapper Solo, are imperative to her.

The media personality and her husband launched a YouTube channel in May last year letting us into their private lives and Dineo says they could possibly be uploading content before the end of the year.

“It was very intense letting people in because we're super private. I don't think we'd go the reality show route at this point but who knows. Our YouTube channel just happened to be the thing that fell by the wayside because of everything else we were doing, but we'll definitely try for content before the end of the year.”

READ MORE

Tweeps celebrate Dineo Langa's new role in 'The Estate'

Dineo Langa is part of the cast of the new SABC3 soapie.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Dineo Langa schools Busiswa for 'reading to respond and not understand'

Busiswa says she owes Dineo a drink when the pandemic has passed.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Solo's sweet birthday message to Dineo: 'A mere 24 hours of celebrating you is not nearly enough'

Dineo and Solo are happily married and still head over heels in love.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘She’s my comfort zone, my breath of fresh air’ — Shauwn Mkhize​ gushes ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘You keep changing the game’: Pitso Mosimane gives Cassper’s new alcohol ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Murdah Bongz celebrates DJ Zinhle at her Mall Of Africa Era store ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Kudzai Mushonga says Khanyi left because he ‘neglected’ her, admits ... TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Musa and Liesl Mthombeni's lovely mini-honeymoon TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla