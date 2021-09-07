Dineo Langa is 'going from strength to strength' with new presenting gig: here's the deets

Dineo Langa is back on your screens as a television presenter on SABC2’s brand new family game show Stand Up.

The media personality’s career is on a great high as she dabbles as a presenter, actress and entrepreneur.

“It's the coolest thing being able to do them all. Looking back on that decision [to put my presenting career on pause to pursue my acting career], I can safely say I have no regrets because this season of my life is quite refreshing,” she told TshisaLIVE.

She described her journey in the limelight as “going from strength to strength”.

“No two opportunities have been the same and I've been challenged for the better in each one. My gratitude knows no bounds when it comes to my acting career,” she added.