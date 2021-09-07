TshisaLIVE

‘I love you, bro. I’m glad I got the chance to tell you’ — DJ Black Coffee laments death of Michael K Williams

07 September 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Black Coffee and other local celebrities shared tributes to the late American actor Michael K Williams.
Image: Instagram/DJ Black Coffee

Mzansi celebrities have taken to their social TLs to react and share their tributes to American actor Michael K Williams, who was 54, following the news of his death.

According to the New York police department, Michael, who was most famous for his Omar Little character in the HBO drama series The Wire, was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn on Monday. 

Lt John Grimpel, spokesperson for the New York police department, said there was an “ongoing investigation” to establish the cause of the actor’s death. 

Black Coffee took to his social pages to share videos and pictures of when he met the actor earlier this year, and of Michael dancing to his DJ set.

“I love you, bro. I'm glad I got the chance to tell you. I pray for your spirit.

“The real one. Will never forget your spirit, bro,” he wrote on his Instagram stories.

Other local celebrities, including Pearl Thusi and Sizwe Dhlomo, took to their timelines to share their reactions to the post.

Michael was a renowned and talented actor who received five Emmy Award nominations.

