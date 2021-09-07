‘I love you, bro. I’m glad I got the chance to tell you’ — DJ Black Coffee laments death of Michael K Williams

Mzansi celebrities have taken to their social TLs to react and share their tributes to American actor Michael K Williams, who was 54, following the news of his death.

According to the New York police department, Michael, who was most famous for his Omar Little character in the HBO drama series The Wire, was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn on Monday.

Lt John Grimpel, spokesperson for the New York police department, said there was an “ongoing investigation” to establish the cause of the actor’s death.

Black Coffee took to his social pages to share videos and pictures of when he met the actor earlier this year, and of Michael dancing to his DJ set.

“I love you, bro. I'm glad I got the chance to tell you. I pray for your spirit.

“The real one. Will never forget your spirit, bro,” he wrote on his Instagram stories.