Monique Muller’s brother says Katlego Maboe won’t get apology, money out of him

Seth said he is aware of Katlego’s claims.

“My sister hasn’t received it yet. Maybe they sent it to the wrong email or something. I received the letter. They emailed it to me,” he told TshisaLIVE.

Seth is adamant he did nothing wrong and said he has no intention of honouring Katlego’s demand. He said he was prepared to go to court about the matter.

“I didn’t read the whole thing. I’m not even interested in what he’s saying. I showed it to my lawyer and he was also not too bothered by it. The letter says he wants me to apologise and to retract my statement but he’s not gonna get either out of me ever.”

“They are threatening me with a lawsuit. I’m not going to retract or apologise for anything. I didn’t do anything wrong so we can take it to court and sort it out in court.”

TshisaLIVE reached out to Katlego and his PR for comment but they had not responded at the time of publishing this article. This article will be updated should they comment.