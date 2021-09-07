Mzansi says goodbye Quinton Nyathi after his death on 'Scandal!'
Scandal! heartthrob Quinton Nyathi, played by Brighton Ngoma, has died leaving much of Mzansi heartbroken over the incident.
Following his death in a tragic car accident introducing the latest family on the block, the Kubekas, many have taken to social media to mourn the loss of one of their favourite Scandal! stars.
After having suffering from memory loss and discovering his newfound love for Dintle, Quinton's death rocked the nation last night, who hoped Quinton would live happily ever after with Dintle.
Brighton has moved on and said goodbye to the character that jump-started his career and made him a household name.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the star divulged more about his character's death and what that means to him as a thespian, decades in the industry.
The actor breathed life into the character of a good looking, charming ladies' man, which has developed a lot over time.
“Having played the character for so long, it was only a matter of time before the journey came to its natural end. I see it as growth.
“I can only hope that the fans are as moved as we were when we performed the storyline. Death is sometimes the beginning of new, greater things. His newfound love for Dintle is probably the biggest heartbreak as a result of his death,” said Brighton.
Taking to Twitter, many heartbroken soapie fans bid farewell to their fave.
With heavy hearts and thank pouring for his decade of Quinton, here are the reactions from social media:
You just came and killed Quinton for me😢💔#etvScandal pic.twitter.com/RJUF0FeSXf— Liqourose's Loyalist 🌹🔥 (@VincentsNessah) September 6, 2021
Did we really have to bring back Quinton just to break all of our hearts into pieces , we were okay with him sailing around the world. #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/n5hYJUOcUQ— Thobile Dlamini (@thobval) September 6, 2021
#etvScandal— MrTV_Mmekwa (@MmekwaMrtv) September 6, 2021
Farewell To The Last Of Nyathi, Quinton Nyathi after Years Of Drama....
Thanks Brighton Ngoma pic.twitter.com/mPE0ozFHhW
Quinton thou 😪😥💔 what a lovely Character 😭#etvScandal pic.twitter.com/8SufITyiAS— JULIASON 🗽🇺🇸 (@BROTHERLOVE_SA) September 6, 2021
10 years of scandal from quinton..🔥🔥🔥🔥— Nude Artist #MUFC 🔴🔥 (@PrinceChrisMUFC) September 6, 2021
Take a bow #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/bvwmxTENMx
Yooh hai i hate scandal writers, yall killed Romeo now Quinton? Why😭😭💔💔💔I wanted Dintle to be happy? Why don't yall wanna see her happy kante? #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/0ji3D4Vpe8— I am a Queen👑 (@DimolemoM) September 6, 2021
Appreciation tweet for Brighton Ngoma known as Quinton Nyathi from Scandal. He played the role of Quinton for 10 years . “Having played the character for so long, it was only a matter of time before the journey came to its natural end. I see it as growth,” he said.#etvScandal pic.twitter.com/rPLkmZJUOM— Lerato M.🏳️🌈 (@Lerato_Motala) September 3, 2021