Mzansi says goodbye Quinton Nyathi after his death on 'Scandal!'

Brighton has moved on and said goodbye to the character that jump-started his career and made him a household name.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the star divulged more about his character's death and what that means to him as a thespian, decades in the industry.

The actor breathed life into the character of a good looking, charming ladies' man, which has developed a lot over time.

“Having played the character for so long, it was only a matter of time before the journey came to its natural end. I see it as growth.

“I can only hope that the fans are as moved as we were when we performed the storyline. Death is sometimes the beginning of new, greater things. His newfound love for Dintle is probably the biggest heartbreak as a result of his death,” said Brighton.

Taking to Twitter, many heartbroken soapie fans bid farewell to their fave.

With heavy hearts and thank pouring for his decade of Quinton, here are the reactions from social media: