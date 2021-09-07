Samkelo Ndlovu comes under fire for #PayTheMoney clapback
Actress-turned-musician Samkelo Ndlovu has shut down claims she owes a DJ money.
It all started when the DJ took to social media claiming that the former Rhythm City actress didn't pay him for a gig that they worked on, urging her to pay the R12k she allegedly owes him.
“The venue paid out and she used the money without telling me, and now she’s avoiding my texts and calls,” he claimed.
. @SamkeloNdlovu PLEASE PAY ME— LESEDITHEDJ (@Lesedithedj) August 27, 2021
The venue paid out and she used the money without telling me and now she’s avoiding my texts and calls.
PLEASE SETTLE THE 12k you owe me! pic.twitter.com/ErdLiIHwqz
Addressing the “Twitter think pieces”, Samkelo cleared the air on the allegations.
“I never owed him R12,000, he's never cost that much in his life. Maybe in future. It was him plus three other DJs. I've paid those DJs. Fully,” she claimed.
She also posted some snaps to her story, showing that she is not worried about the claims.
Her posts drew sharp reaction online, with some calling the star “rude” and “arrogant”.
I really hope Samkelo Ndlovu’s days come very soon because this is disgusting behavior.— Mosh (@_DJMosh) September 3, 2021
It’s an unpleasant way to show stupidity and a repulsive attitude.
Which brand would want to work with such a person? pic.twitter.com/I4Oue3Ap9k
Is Samkelo Ndlovu not embarrazzed???? This is very embarazzing!— Msihlez (@JustSihlee) September 3, 2021
Samkelo Ndlovu is rude thou! The Dj is not paid yena she flashing money on social media like that claiming the guy wanted fame😭😭😭. Fame has gotten into her head. pic.twitter.com/AKuWk1mApU— Jozitube (@jozitube) September 4, 2021
Worse part she runs a foundation then does this, well goodluck to whoever is investing or sponsoring that project🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PI4XE4753F— scelo ncube (@ncubesceloz) September 3, 2021
#Samkelo Ndlovu is toxic. Rhythm City messed up her mind. pic.twitter.com/g8ViKYfPjm— L. Sojini (@lungstagangsta) September 4, 2021
Samkelo Ndlovu is one unpleasant and immature human being. She comes across as arrogant too.— Mologadi Nomhlekhabo Keratilwe (@Trixx_Ray) September 3, 2021