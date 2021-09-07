TshisaLIVE

Thuli Phongolo: ‘My ancestors are working overtime’

07 September 2021 - 06:00
Thuli Phongolo says she is finally on her dream path!
Thuli Phongolo says she is finally on her dream path!
Image: Via Thuli's Instagram

DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo says she can taste that sweet, sweet success that comes after years of hard work.

On a trip to the coast, Thuli had a look at the ocean and felt grateful for all she's achieved so far.

“Took a long shower after my gig and now I’m just staring at the ocean with so much gratitude. Everything I’ve ever desired is on the way but I want to be fully present in what I’ve been blessed with now,” she said.

She went on to thank God for being good to her and thanked her ancestors for working overtime for her to dream big and conquer the world.

“God has been so good to me,. My ancestors are working overtime. Enkosini,” Thuli wrote.

This isn't the first Thuli has reminded her followers of her growing success.

The former Generations: The Legacy star told her fans her career is on the rise.

I’m so calm about everything lately, a shift towards my next level is approaching. I can feel it, never mind the work I’ve been putting in,” wrote Thuli.

Thuli Phongolo asks tweeps to rid themselves of 'distasteful' jealousy trait

Thuli isn't here for those who let the green-eyed monster get the better of them.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Thuli Phongolo on women learning to love themselves: ‘I want more for women’

Thuli has made it clear she is all about girl power!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Thuli Phongolo: I’m so calm about everything lately, a shift towards my next level is approaching ...

"I can feel it ... never mind the work I’ve been putting in," says Thuli on making her dreams come true.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘She’s my comfort zone, my breath of fresh air’ — Shauwn Mkhize​ gushes ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘You keep changing the game’: Pitso Mosimane gives Cassper’s new alcohol ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Murdah Bongz celebrates DJ Zinhle at her Mall Of Africa Era store ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Kudzai Mushonga says Khanyi left because he ‘neglected’ her, admits ... TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Inside Musa and Liesl Mthombeni's lovely mini-honeymoon TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla