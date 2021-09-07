Thuli Phongolo: ‘My ancestors are working overtime’

DJ and actress Thuli Phongolo says she can taste that sweet, sweet success that comes after years of hard work.

On a trip to the coast, Thuli had a look at the ocean and felt grateful for all she's achieved so far.

“Took a long shower after my gig and now I’m just staring at the ocean with so much gratitude. Everything I’ve ever desired is on the way but I want to be fully present in what I’ve been blessed with now,” she said.

She went on to thank God for being good to her and thanked her ancestors for working overtime for her to dream big and conquer the world.

“God has been so good to me,. My ancestors are working overtime. Enkosini,” Thuli wrote.