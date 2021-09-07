Tweeps feel Babes Wodumo should be living Kamo Mphela’s ‘life’ after UK performance

Twitter was left in shambles this week over Kamo Mphela's impressive UK performance. However, tweeps couldn't help but compare the dancer to gqom queen Babes Wodumo.

It all began after the Nkulunkulu hitmaker shared she is all the way in the UK for an amapiano performance, proving the genre is truly taking the world by storm.

“UK to the world we go” she captioned with a Union Jack emoji.

Check out the clip that went viral: