TshisaLIVE

Tweeps feel Babes Wodumo should be living Kamo Mphela’s ‘life’ after UK performance

07 September 2021 - 13:00
Fans couldn't help but compare the two after hearing of Kamo's good news.
Fans couldn't help but compare the two after hearing of Kamo's good news.
Image: Instagram/Kamo Mphela x Babes Wodumo

Twitter was left in shambles this week over Kamo Mphela's impressive UK performance. However, tweeps couldn't help but compare the dancer to gqom queen Babes Wodumo.

It all began after the Nkulunkulu hitmaker shared she is all the way in the UK for an amapiano performance, proving the genre is truly taking the world by storm.

“UK to the world we go” she captioned with a Union Jack emoji.

Check out the clip that went viral:

Though there was much praise for the star's boss moves overseas, users couldn't help but compare her to the gqom queen and Wololo hitmaker who they felt should be in Kamo's boots today.

Some felt Babes' career was hindered in some ways, not allowing her to reach the heights of success available to her.

Other tweeps took to the TL to talk about how Babes could have been an even bigger star than she is today.

Some tweeps defended Babes by mentioning her feature on Marvel's Black Panther is an indicator of her international acclaim. 

“Kamo Mphela is living that life we all wanted Babes Wodumo to live,” said one user.

Fans were also fed up with the internet pitting two female music powerhouses against each other.

Here are some of the responses from fans:

Amapiano has been making waves across the globe, but not everyone is on board for how it's making it's way onto the international charts.

Just recently, UK singer Jorja Smith released what she calls an amapiano track featuring musician and DJ GuiltyBeatz titled All of ME'.

The song stirred up controversy among the amapiano cats who weren't pleased to be excluded from the track. Taking to Twitter, DJ Maphorisa said  without any of the OG' involved, it's not amapiano.

“If you don't involve us, it's not amapiano. Then trust me you can't eat alone on amapiano It's a community movement but we don't mind sharing though,” said DJ Maphorisa. 

Dancer Kamo Mphela slams pregnancy rumours: ‘I just became thick’

"I gained weight, OK? It's those dollars, the dollars are making me look pregnant."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Babes Wodumo hints amapiano song with Kamo Mphela as her baby boy joins IG

The self-proclaimed gqom queen is looking to get a piece of the amapiano pie
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Babes Wodumo comes under fire for shaming 'baby mamas' & their 'out of wedlock' kids

"I got married, then I had a child so don't compare yourselves with me," Babes said, leaving fans up in arms over her comments on baby mamas.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘She’s my comfort zone, my breath of fresh air’ — Shauwn Mkhize​ gushes ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘You keep changing the game’: Pitso Mosimane gives Cassper’s new alcohol ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Sello Maake Ka-Ncube speaks out on alleged harassment from 'exes' TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS | Murdah Bongz celebrates DJ Zinhle at her Mall Of Africa Era store ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Kudzai Mushonga says Khanyi left because he ‘neglected’ her, admits ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla