TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Lasizwe reveals why he would ‘never work’ with Cedric Fourie again

07 September 2021 - 15:00
Lasizwe says he won't mix business and pleasure again when it comes to his friendship with Cedric Fourie.
Lasizwe says he won't mix business and pleasure again when it comes to his friendship with Cedric Fourie.
Image: Instagram/ Cedric Fourie

Reality TV star Lasizwe says he won’t work with Cedric Fourie, reasoning that there are some lines he wouldn’t cross in their friendship.

Opening up on his YouTube show Drink or Tell The Truth with guest Norma Mngoma, the star spoke about his relationship with Cedric. 

Norma had burning questions about who he would never work with again. 

“From the people you have worked with in the industry, who is that one person you never wish to work with again and why?” asked Norma.

“Cedric! I don’t want to work with Cedric again. Cedric and I were really good friends. We were like so good with each other. The reason I don’t want to work with him again, I  think, is that I got it wrong when I started mixing in my people with him,” he said.

The star said he would not mix business and pleasure. 

“That’s why in life, never mix your friends. Because they are friends with you for a reason. That one fulfils a certain purpose and that one fulfils a certain purpose. Never mix that.”

Watch here:

Though it’s not clear whether Cedric and Lasizwe were in relationship, Cedric has been an ardent supporter of the LGBTQI+ community.

In 2018, the pair, who said they are just friends, shared snaps of each other on social media.

Cedric’s Instagram post was flooded with comments about how “sad” it was that he was gay and how it was a “waste” of a good man.

After three days of watching the reactions to the snap, Cedric took to Twitter to share how the experience had taught him a lot.

He also clapped back at those calling him a waste, telling them they never stood a chance anyway.

“Gay men are being called ‘waste’ by some bitter women who’ve just realised they’ll never have them. As if they’d have them if they were not gay.”

He said despite the backlash he would not change nor stop supporting the LGBTQI+ community.

“I will never stop being an ally to the LGBTQI+ community ninyile,” he said.

LOL! Lasizwe hopes to find TikTok user who ‘submitted a BF application’

Maybe love is in store for Lasizwe's future...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Khanyi Mbau lands in SA — leaves ‘teary’ bae in Dubai after IG drama

"I should've listened to my mother, but anyway, that's love," Kudzai said on his IG .
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Khanyi Mbau heartbroken by how Lasizwe has been treated on Twitter

“This breaks my heart, not only because you are my brother but how a good gesture could turn so bad and we forget the intention behind Lasizwe ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘She’s my comfort zone, my breath of fresh air’ — Shauwn Mkhize​ gushes ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘You keep changing the game’: Pitso Mosimane gives Cassper’s new alcohol ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Sello Maake Ka-Ncube speaks out on alleged harassment from 'exes' TshisaLIVE
  4. Thuli Phongolo: ‘My ancestors are working overtime’ TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Murdah Bongz celebrates DJ Zinhle at her Mall Of Africa Era store ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...