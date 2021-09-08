TshisaLIVE

'I will expose you' - Zari hits back at Norma Mngoma 'friendship fallout' comments

‘I’m the last person you want to provoke, Norma. I will expose you. I’ll strip you naked’

08 September 2021 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Zarinah Hassan, right, responded to Norma Mngoma's comments about their friendship fallout.
Zarinah Hassan, right, responded to Norma Mngoma's comments about their friendship fallout.
Image: instagram/ Norma Mngoma, Zarinah Hassan

Socialite Zarinah Hassan, aka “Zari the Boss Lady”, has hit back at Norma Mngoma’s comment and version of events surrounding their friendship fallout.

This after Norma responded to a question about why the pair are no longer friends on Lasizwe’s YouTube show Drink Or Tell The Truth.

In the latest episode of the show, Norma was asked why she was no longer friends with SA-based Ugandan socialite Zarinah, and she responded: “I’d never talk about that and she doesn’t even know. I stopped talking to her and she started texting me, asking me that I unfollowher and deleted her pictures and I’ve never said anything to her until today.”

Norma insinuated Zari wasn’t “an honest” person when she said she no longer friends with her because of a conversation Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife had with a mutual friend of theirs.

“I didn’t feel the need to ask her because I don’t want a friend who is honest only in my presence but in my absence you’re not.”.

Zarinah took to her social to address the comments Norma made on the show, threatening to expose her.

“I’m living a drama-free life because I no longer hang with fake people like you. You were here for the likes and followers. Every time I tagged you, you got excited when you got followers like a kid in a candy store. The real reason behind my break-up with you was more than what your gossiping for TV clout.”

Zarinah Hassan's social media stories.
Zarinah Hassan's social media stories.
Image: Instagram/ Zarithebosslady

Zarinah went on to add that Norma’s estranged husband would be shocked to find out information about her.

“I’m the last person you want to provoke, Norma. I will expose you. I’ll strip you naked. Don’t come for me unless if I have called for you. Your ex-husband will be shocked if he was married to a magosha or a wife. Come slow, sis, I don’t do drama. I burnt that building. I no longer live there. Peace.”

Zarinah Hassan's Instagram stories.
Zarinah Hassan's Instagram stories.
Image: Instagram/ Zarithebosslady

Norma Mngoma’s testimony challenged by Gigaba’s lawyer

Norma Mngoma, estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, has accused Gigaba of filing for divorce to paint her in a bad light and ...
Politics
2 months ago

Former minister Malusi Gigaba's lawyers cross-examine estranged wife Nomachule Mngoma

The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Tuesday evening move on to hearing Gupta-related testimony from former minister Malusi Gigaba’s ...
Politics
2 months ago

‘Enough is enough’ - Norma Mngoma calls for an end to murders of members of LGBTQIA+ community

Norma Mngoma said members of the LGBTIQ+ community have the right to live and called for an end to the hate directed at them.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘She’s my comfort zone, my breath of fresh air’ — Shauwn Mkhize​ gushes ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘You keep changing the game’: Pitso Mosimane gives Cassper’s new alcohol ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Thuli Phongolo: ‘My ancestors are working overtime’ TshisaLIVE
  4. Monique Muller’s brother says Katlego Maboe won’t get apology, money out of him TshisaLIVE
  5. Sello Maake Ka-Ncube speaks out on alleged harassment from 'exes' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...