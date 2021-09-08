Lady Du shares her come-up story and how her 9-5 fed her passion for music

Amapiano vocalist Lady Du, real name Duduzile Ngwenya, has encouraged people to never underestimate their jobs, even if they know their passion lies elsewhere.

Taking to Instagram with a motivational post, Lady Du shared her come-up story, detailing how she had to hold down several jobs in various industries over the years to help finance her passion in music.

“Never ever underestimate what your 9/5 can do for you to start your own business!”

The Umsebenzi Wethu singer explained how she toggled from one career to the other, never giving up an opportunity to make money so that she could create a name for herself in the music industry on the side.

She listed some of the jobs she's done.

“I worked on a ship, travelled the world doing beauty, studied fire fighting, teeth whitening specialist, and safety officer position. I came back and worked at my dad’s shop, then worked with trucks (logistics), then worked organising events for a foundation.

“All that money I invested back into my music. I paid my dancers from my salary, bought them uniforms from my salary. Pretty njabzzz has been dancing for me for 12 straight years. Jeanette I met 4 years ago. Come hell or high water, pay or no pay - they got paid. They stuck by me when I had no hits, today they get to share my dream with me. Whatever I have they will have. You might not like the job you have but make use of it. Everything I have comes from my own hands,” the musician shared.

