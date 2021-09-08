SNAPS | Inside Simz Ngema’s 32nd birthday celebration

Actress Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema recently turned 32 and had intimate celebration with those close to her.

Overflowing with gratitude for her trip around the sun, Simz used the birthday celebration to celebrate her support system and show them how much they mean to her.

“This day was about showing appreciation to the people who mean the world to me. Thank you to everyone who made it a special day,” wrote a grateful Simz.

On Instagram, the actress shared pictures from her big day.

Her party was held at Gratitude Restaurant in Modderfontein, Gauteng and the stunning decorations that adorned the venue were done by popular event organiser Nono Events.

Simz looked gorgeous in a bespoke champagne-coloured boob tube dress designed by DeShez Fashion. Her cute son Tiyani and her bae Tino Chinyani posed beside her as they all enjoyed good company and good food and celebrated life with their relatives.

Here are snaps from her big day: