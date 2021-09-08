SNAPS | Tradition & splendour! Inside Tall A** Mo's 'homecoming' party

Popular comedian Mongezi “Tol A** Mo” Mahlangu accepted his ancestral calling, and upon his return, his family threw a homecoming party to celebrate his spiritual breakthrough.

Reality TV star and Mo's wife Mome shared images from their homecoming celebration.

Mellifluous vocalist Buhlebendalo Mda of The Soil fame and Sama nominee Max Hoba, who have both been open about their personal spiritual journeys, were some of the celebrities spotted at the family affair.

While the Mahlangus have received mixed reactions since they revealed the news of Mo's spiritual undertaking, Mome said she couldn't be bothered as they've embraced the journey.

“I thank God that I've healed so much that I don't care ... we need to understand that this is a healing journey and that it's not child's play,” Mome told TshisaLIVE.

Their journey has been one of “breaking generational curses” she says, and Mome has no regrets.

Tol A** Mo was named Mahambahleka while going through his spiritual awakening, which Mome says is testament to her husband's calling being a gift because he had been a comedian for 15 years.

“Because we are spiritual beings there are gifts that we are born with. Mo's Dlozi (spiritual healer) came out and gave him a name, saying he's Mahambahleka. Imagine having done 15 years of comedy to your Dlozi giving you that name. That means you were destined for what you were doing, that's your gift.”

Take a look at the pictures from the celebration below: