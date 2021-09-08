TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Tradition & splendour! Inside Tall A** Mo's 'homecoming' party

08 September 2021 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
The Mahlangus celebrate Tol Ass Mo's return after his spiritual journey.
The Mahlangus celebrate Tol Ass Mo's return after his spiritual journey.
Image: Instagram/ Mome

Popular comedian Mongezi “Tol A** Mo” Mahlangu accepted his ancestral calling, and upon his return, his family threw a homecoming party to celebrate his spiritual breakthrough.

Reality TV star and Mo's wife Mome shared images from their homecoming celebration.

Mellifluous vocalist Buhlebendalo Mda of The Soil fame and Sama nominee Max Hoba, who have both been open about their personal spiritual journeys, were some of the celebrities spotted at the family affair.

While the Mahlangus have received mixed reactions since they revealed the news of Mo's spiritual undertaking, Mome said she couldn't be bothered as they've embraced the journey. 

“I thank God that I've healed so much that I don't care ... we need to understand that this is a healing journey and that it's not child's play,” Mome told TshisaLIVE.

Their journey has been one of “breaking generational curses” she says, and Mome has no regrets.

Tol A** Mo was named Mahambahleka while going through his spiritual awakening, which Mome says is testament to her husband's calling being a gift because he had been a comedian for 15 years.

“Because we are spiritual beings there are gifts that we are born with. Mo's Dlozi (spiritual healer) came out and gave him a name, saying he's Mahambahleka. Imagine having done 15 years of comedy to your Dlozi giving you that name. That means you were destined for what you were doing, that's your gift.”

Take a look at the pictures from the celebration below:

READ MORE

Mome on accepting that Mo has a calling & learning anew about ancestors

Mome has opened up about her husband's journey, from fighting his ancestral calling to finally embracing it, and how she and her children were ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

'We tried to run from it for years' — Mome opens up about Mo's ancestral calling

"Your calling is not a conference call, it’s your calling and it will keep calling you," Mome said on Instagram when she shared the news of Mo's ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Mome Mahlangu: 'My healing journey leaves me in deep thought'

“One day I decided to free myself from them emotionally through meditation and psychological healing."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘She’s my comfort zone, my breath of fresh air’ — Shauwn Mkhize​ gushes ... TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘You keep changing the game’: Pitso Mosimane gives Cassper’s new alcohol ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I will expose you' - Zari hits back at Norma Mngoma 'friendship fallout' ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Thuli Phongolo: ‘My ancestors are working overtime’ TshisaLIVE
  5. Monique Muller’s brother says Katlego Maboe won’t get apology, money out of him TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...